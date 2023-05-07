From quinoa to sweet potatoes: best healthy carbs for weight loss

Carbs are an important source of energy, so it's important to eat healthy carbs for weight loss. Some high-carb foods are healthy for you and will help you lose weight and some aren't. The best way to get high-calorie foods that won't make you gain weight is to find healthy carbs for weight loss.

Here are some favorite healthy carbs that will give you a boost in energy and won't make you feel bloated:

Good Carbs for Weight Loss

1) Quinoa

quinoa is low in glycemic index. (image via unsplash / pierre)

Quinoa is a great source of protein, and it's also considered a whole grain. It has a low glycemic index, which means that it won't cause your blood sugar to spike and then crash.

Quinoa is gluten-free and if you're avoiding gluten because you're sensitive to it or have celiac disease, this can be important.

2) Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are healthy carbs for weight loss because they're high in fiber, which helps you feel full and satisfied. They also contain nutrients like vitamin C and beta-carotene (a form of vitamin A), both of which are important for immune function.

sweet potatoes can help you feel satisfied and full. (image via unsplash / rajesh)

While sweet potatoes are starchy-like white potatoes, they have much more nutritional value than their white counterparts. For example:

One cup of cooked white potato has about 110 calories; one cup of cooked sweet potato has 80 calories--and that's before adding fat or any other ingredients!

3) Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a good source of fiber and also healthy carbs for weight loss, which can help you feel full longer. It's also high in B vitamins and iron, so it can boost your energy levels.

oats reduces the risk of heart disease. (image via unsplash / jocelyn)

Oats are also high in antioxidants, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. Finally, they're low in calories - a half-cup serving contains only 110 calories!

4) Brown rice

Brown rice is a complex carbohydrate that can help you feel full and satisfied. It's also a good source of fiber, which helps your body absorb other nutrients more efficiently. Brown rice contains magnesium and manganese, both minerals that help regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

brown rice is better than white rice. (image via unsplash / david)

Brown rice may be better for weight loss than white rice because it has less starch--a type of carbohydrate that raises blood sugar quickly and more fiber per serving.

5) Whole grain pasta

Whole grain pasta is a great choice for weight loss, as it's filling and will keep you feeling full for longer. This means that you'll be less likely to snack on unhealthy foods later in the day.

Whole grain pasta also has more nutrients than regular pasta, making it a healthier option overall. It's high in fiber and contains B vitamins, iron and magnesium - all of which are essential for good health!

rich in fiber. (image via unsplash / davide)

In addition to being good for your waistline and heart health, whole grain pasta such as ravioli are high in nutrition and also lower in calories than other types of pasta so they're perfect if you want something nutritious but low-calorie too.

Healthy carbs for weight loss are an essential part of any diet

By incorporating these five healthy carbs for weight loss into your meals, you can boost your nutrient intake, regulate your blood sugar levels, and feel full and satisfied.

So next time you're planning a meal, consider adding some quinoa, sweet potatoes, brown rice, oats, or quinoa pasta to your plate.

