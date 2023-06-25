Fueling Your Body Right: Understanding the Calories in Lentil Soup

Knowing about the calories in lentil soup is important because calorie count helps us choose the right food for ourselves. Lentil soup not only makes a filling dinner but is also loaded with fiber, plant-based protein, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. It is a simple lunch or comforting dinner option.

Fortunately, it has few calories, making it a wise addition to your diet. However, before getting to know the exact number of calories in lentil soup, let us explore a bit more about this soup.

What is the Lentil Soup Made of?

Usually, lentils, vegetables, herbs, and spices are combined to make lentil soup. Despite the fact that there are several recipes and regional variants, the following is a broad summary of the components frequently used in lentil soup:

Lentils: Lentils are the main component of lentil soup. They appear in various hues, including brown, green, red, and yellow. Lentils are a good source of fiber, various minerals, and plant-based protein.

Lentil soup contains lentils and veggies of choice. (Image via Pexels/ Naim Benjelloun)

Vegetables: A variety of vegetables are frequently added to lentil soup to improve its flavor, texture, and nutritional content. Onions, carrots, celery, garlic, and tomatoes are frequently added as vegetables in lentil soup.

Spices and herbs: Different herbs and spices are used to flavor the lentil soup. Bay leaves, thyme, cumin, coriander, paprika, turmeric, and black pepper are examples of common herbs and spices. These ingredients lend flavors that are fragrant and can also be healthy.

Broth or stock: To make a tasty base, lentil soup is frequently boiled in a vegetable broth or stock. The depth and overall flavor of the soup are improved by the use of vegetable broth.

Now that you know the several ways to prepare lentil soup, let us get to know about the nutrition and calories in lentil soup.

Nutrition in Lentil Soup

A variety of necessary elements are present in lentil soup. The following is a list of the main nutrients that are frequently included in lentil soup:

1) Protein

Lentil soup is a wonderful source of plant-based proteins. Lentil soup is a good choice for people who follow vegetarian or vegan diets because lentils are a good source of protein. Protein is crucial for immunological support, tissue growth and repair, and general health maintenance.

Lentil soup is packed with proteins. (Image via Unspalsh/ Sofia Lyu)

2) Fiber

Lentils are rich in dietary fiber, which is good for the digestive system and encourages a sensation of fullness. In addition to decreasing cholesterol and stabilizing blood sugar levels, fiber helps to control bowel movements. A balanced diet might benefit from the significant amount of fiber in lentil soup.

3) Carbohydrates

The main source of energy for the body is found in lentil soup. Lentils alone make up the majority of the lentil soup's carbs. Complex carbohydrates included in lentils are digested more gradually, resulting in a consistent release of energy, which, in turn, aids in the maintenance of stable blood sugar levels.

4) Vitamins

A variety of vitamins are included in lentil soup. Vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and promotes iron absorption, is generally present. Additionally, lentils contain B vitamins including folate and vitamin B6, which are necessary for red blood cell synthesis and brain health. Folate is also crucial for cell growth and development.

Lentil soup contains a variety of minerals. (Image via Unsplash/ Lena Volkova)

It's crucial to remember that nutritional profile and calories in lentil soup can change depending on the recipe and cooking methods.

How Many Calories in Lentil Soup?

Depending on the recipe and serving size, calories in lentil soup can vary. Here is a rough estimate of the number of calories in lentil soup:

A serving of lentil soup that is one cup (240 ml) in size typically has 150 to 200 calories. This estimate takes into account a standard lentil soup recipe that calls for veggies, herbs, spices, lentils, and vegetable broth or stock.

It's crucial to remember that the types and quantity of components used, cooking techniques, and any other ingredients or toppings added to the soup can all affect the calories in lentil soup. In comparison to lighter, broth-based forms of lentil soup, cream-based or higher-fat varieties may have more calories.

Remember that portion sizes might affect the total number of calories consumed. Changing the lentil soup serving size to suit dietary needs and objectives can help control calorie intake.

Poll : 0 votes