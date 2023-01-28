Plant-Based Protein Source for Vegans and Vegetarians

Plant-based protein sources can fulfill the protein requirements of vegans and vegetarians. The bioavailability of plant protein is lower than that of animal protein and the quality varies from food to food. The quantity and quality of protein can vary among food items. It's often difficult to choose between protein foods, whether you're non-vegetarian or vegan.

In this article, we bring you the best plant-based protein sources to fulfill your protein requirements in a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. You can also include plant protein powders made from soy, peas, brown rice, and seeds for convenience.

Source of Vegan Protein

To get high-quality vegan protein, try including the following items in your plant-based diet:

1) Tofu

Tofu is a plant-based protein source made from soy and provides a significant amount of vitamins and minerals. It is the ultimate vegan protein source.

A block of tofu (approximately 100 grams) contains the following nutrients:

Protein: 13 g

13 g Calories: 171 kcal

171 kcal Carbohydrate: 5.34 g

5.34 g Fat: 10 g

10 g Calcium: 418 mg

418 mg Magnesium: 63 mg

63 mg Iron: 3 mg

3 mg Phosphorus: 279 mg

279 mg Potassium: 173 mg

173 mg Zinc: 2 mg

2 mg Folate: 25 mg

Tofu is a rich source of vegan protein (Image via Unsplash/Sherman Kwan)

2) Almonds

Almonds are a popular source of vegan protein and can be used to prepare baked goods and trail mixes. They can also be used to prepare almond milk and almond flour. There are several health benefits of almond milk. Almonds are low-carb and keto-friendly. The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein : 21.15 g

: 21.15 g Fat : 49.93 g

: 49.93 g Carbohydrate : 21.55 g

: 21.55 g Fiber : 12.50 g

: 12.50 g Sugar : 4.35 g

: 4.35 g Calcium : 269 mg

: 269 mg Iron : 3.71 mg

: 3.71 mg Magnesium : 270 mg

: 270 mg Phosphorous : 481 mg

: 481 mg Potassium : 733 mg

: 733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

Almonds can be mixed with other plant-based protein sources to increase the bioavailability of amino acids.

3) Cashews

Cashews are a plant-based protein source that can be used to make various pre-workout snacks. The nutritional value of cashews is as follows:

Protein : 18.22 g

: 18.22 g Fat : 43.85 g

: 43.85 g Carbohydrate : 30.19 g

: 30.19 g Fiber : 3.30 g

: 3.30 g Sugar : 5.91 g

: 5.91 g Calcium : 37 mg

: 37 mg Iron : 6.68 mg

: 6.68 mg Magnesium : 292 mg

: 292 mg Phosphorous : 593 mg

: 593 mg Potassium: 660 mg

Cashews can be used to make trail mixes along with other nuts and seeds for increased bioavailability of the amino acids. Cashews can also be used to prepare cashew milk.

4) Peas

Peas are an amazing plant-based protein source. They're used in the production of pea protein isolates, a popular plant-based protein powder. Pea protein bioavailability is comparatively better than many other vegetables.

A cup (approximately 80 grams) of frozen peas contains:

Protein : 4.1 grams

: 4.1 grams Calories : 62 kcal

: 62 kcal Fat : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Sodium : 58 mg

: 58 mg Carbohydrates : 11 grams

: 11 grams Fiber : 3.6 grams

: 3.6 grams Sugars : 3.5 grams

: 3.5 grams Vitamin K : 19.2 mcg

: 19.2 mcg Zinc: 0.5 mg

5) Quinoa

Quinoa is a popular plant-based protein source. It's rich in dietary fiber and provides several minerals. It is a moderate source of vegan protein, which can help vegans and vegetarians get their fair share of nutrients.

The nutritional profile of quinoa is as follows:

Protein : 8 grams

: 8 grams Calories : 222 kcal

: 222 kcal Fat : 4 grams

: 4 grams Sodium : 13 mg

: 13 mg Carbohydrates : 39 grams

: 39 grams Fiber : 5 grams

: 5 grams Sugars : 2 grams

: 2 grams Magnesium : 118.4 mg

: 118.4 mg Iron : 2.8 mg

: 2.8 mg Folate : 77.7 mcg

: 77.7 mcg Vitamin B6: 0.2 mg

Plant-Based Protein Powder

Plant-based protein powders are a convenient way to add protein to a vegan diet. They are usually made from soy, peas, brown rice, and chia seeds. Other sources like hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds are also used occasionally. A blend of several of these foods can be an amazing plant-based protein source.

Plant protein powders provide an easy option for vegans (Image via Unsplash/Emma Jane Hobden)

Plant-Based Protein Source for Health

It might seem difficult to get enough high-quality protein while following a vegan diet. Mixing all the sources together increases the bioavailability significantly. Try out various recipes using these plant-based protein sources for better health.

