Plant-Based Protein Source for Vegans and Vegetarians

Plant-based protein sources can fulfill the protein requirements of vegans and vegetarians. The bioavailability of plant protein is lower than that of animal protein and the quality varies from food to food. The quantity and quality of protein can vary among food items. It's often difficult to choose between protein foods, whether you're non-vegetarian or vegan.
In this article, we bring you the best plant-based protein sources to fulfill your protein requirements in a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. You can also include plant protein powders made from soy, peas, brown rice, and seeds for convenience.
Source of Vegan Protein
To get high-quality vegan protein, try including the following items in your plant-based diet:
1) Tofu
Tofu is a plant-based protein source made from soy and provides a significant amount of vitamins and minerals. It is the ultimate vegan protein source.
A block of tofu (approximately 100 grams) contains the following nutrients:
- Protein: 13 g
- Calories: 171 kcal
- Carbohydrate: 5.34 g
- Fat: 10 g
- Calcium: 418 mg
- Magnesium: 63 mg
- Iron: 3 mg
- Phosphorus: 279 mg
- Potassium: 173 mg
- Zinc: 2 mg
- Folate: 25 mg
2) Almonds
Almonds are a popular source of vegan protein and can be used to prepare baked goods and trail mixes. They can also be used to prepare almond milk and almond flour. There are several health benefits of almond milk. Almonds are low-carb and keto-friendly. The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:
- Protein: 21.15 g
- Fat: 49.93 g
- Carbohydrate: 21.55 g
- Fiber: 12.50 g
- Sugar: 4.35 g
- Calcium: 269 mg
- Iron: 3.71 mg
- Magnesium: 270 mg
- Phosphorous: 481 mg
- Potassium: 733 mg
- Vitamin E: 25.63 mg
Almonds can be mixed with other plant-based protein sources to increase the bioavailability of amino acids.
3) Cashews
Cashews are a plant-based protein source that can be used to make various pre-workout snacks. The nutritional value of cashews is as follows:
- Protein: 18.22 g
- Fat: 43.85 g
- Carbohydrate: 30.19 g
- Fiber: 3.30 g
- Sugar: 5.91 g
- Calcium: 37 mg
- Iron: 6.68 mg
- Magnesium: 292 mg
- Phosphorous: 593 mg
- Potassium: 660 mg
Cashews can be used to make trail mixes along with other nuts and seeds for increased bioavailability of the amino acids. Cashews can also be used to prepare cashew milk.
4) Peas
Peas are an amazing plant-based protein source. They're used in the production of pea protein isolates, a popular plant-based protein powder. Pea protein bioavailability is comparatively better than many other vegetables.
A cup (approximately 80 grams) of frozen peas contains:
- Protein: 4.1 grams
- Calories: 62 kcal
- Fat: 0.2 grams
- Sodium: 58 mg
- Carbohydrates: 11 grams
- Fiber: 3.6 grams
- Sugars: 3.5 grams
- Vitamin K: 19.2 mcg
- Zinc: 0.5 mg
5) Quinoa
Quinoa is a popular plant-based protein source. It's rich in dietary fiber and provides several minerals. It is a moderate source of vegan protein, which can help vegans and vegetarians get their fair share of nutrients.
The nutritional profile of quinoa is as follows:
- Protein: 8 grams
- Calories: 222 kcal
- Fat: 4 grams
- Sodium: 13 mg
- Carbohydrates: 39 grams
- Fiber: 5 grams
- Sugars: 2 grams
- Magnesium: 118.4 mg
- Iron: 2.8 mg
- Folate: 77.7 mcg
- Vitamin B6: 0.2 mg
Plant-Based Protein Powder
Plant-based protein powders are a convenient way to add protein to a vegan diet. They are usually made from soy, peas, brown rice, and chia seeds. Other sources like hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds are also used occasionally. A blend of several of these foods can be an amazing plant-based protein source.
Plant-Based Protein Source for Health
It might seem difficult to get enough high-quality protein while following a vegan diet. Mixing all the sources together increases the bioavailability significantly. Try out various recipes using these plant-based protein sources for better health.