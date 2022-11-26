Gabourey Sidibe's 150-lb Weight Loss Transformation Revealed 

American actress Gabourey Sidibe, who attained global stardom with her role in Precious (2009), has transformed her physique, losing nearly half her bodyweight. For Sidibe, the weight loss was more than just a physical transformation - it was a battle against type-2 diabetes, anxiety, bulimia and depression.

Gabourey Sidibe went from 300 lbs to 150, with a strict diet and exercise regimen. Read on to learn aboyt her incredible transformation below:

How Gabourey Sidibe lost 150 lb

Actresses are often cast strictly according to their physical appearances in the industry. Gabourey Sidibe confidently pushed past any negativity towards her size and expressed her talent on screen with panache.

However, the moment of reckoning came when she learned that she had type-2 diabetes. She quickly consulted Dr. Bradley Schwack, who convinced her to undergo bariatric surgery.

The bariatric procedure nearly removed 80% of her stomach, massively reducing its size. However, Gabourey's successful weight loss is propped up by her diet and workout routine.

Gabourey Sidibe - Diet

A well-balanced, calorie deficit diet is key to any weight loss program. Sidibe employed the following ways to fuel her fat loss:

1) Avoiding Soda

Soda, along with burgers and fries, were frequent in the young Sidibe's diet. She has now cut out all forms of soda or soft drinks from her diet.

Instead, she began drinking ice-cold water along with lemon slices. Cold water can burn a few extra calories a day, while lemon slices are an excellent source of Vitamin-C.

2) No to Junk Food

She removed Oreos, pizza, burgers, fries, and other fast food from her diet. Instead, she replaced them with healthy options, such as:

Vegetable Chips

Saltine Crackers

Hummus

3) Smaller plate, smaller portions

A smaller plate can convince your brain that you have consumed a larger amount of food. If filled with fibrous vegetables and protein, even a smaller plate can pack a filling, nutritious meal.

4) Consume healthy foods

During her transformation, Sidibe's diet was focused around good carbs such as vegetables, fruits, and complex carbohydrates. She also used healthy fat sources, like olive oil, nuts, seeds, and avocados.

5) Frequent meal timing

Sidibe started eating 6-7 smaller meals a day. Usually, her day would comprise a heavy breakfast and a light dinner. Her other meals were similarly light and protein-rich.

6) Reduced sugar and salt consumption

For diabetics, foods rich in sugar can be a death knell. Salty foods can raise blood pressure level, which along with diabetes can wreak havoc on the body. Check out this article to deduce how much sodium/ salt you need per day.

Gabourey Sidibe - Exercise Plan

After a few weeks of healthy dieting and weight loss, Sidibe turned up the dial by beginning a workout routine. She began with simple cardio on the StairMaster and treadmill.

Once she built up her stamina sufficiently, she moved on to exercises like lunges, squats, leg press, barbell curls, and lat pulldowns. She also began doing yoga to improve her flexibility.

Gabourey spilled the details regarding her weight loss transformation in her memoir 'This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare'. From a position where she was at risk of losing her toes, Sidibe has impressively turned things around in just ten months.

The Empire star is an inspiration to thousands of women suffering from bulimia, obesity, and depression. Sidibe's currently a part of the FX series American Horror stories.

