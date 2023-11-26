Garlic for blood pressure and other health benefits

Garlic is known to be a holy grail food item you can add to your diet if you suffer from blood pressure. You may be predisposed to high blood pressure owing to genetics, age, or the presence of certain medical problems. Medication may be used in treatment.

Many food items, like fruits, vegetables, oily fish, and nuts are known to reduce blood pressure levels.

Some people feel that garlic can help prevent high blood pressure. Proponents advocate increasing garlic consumption in the diet or using extracts of garlic as a supplement to manage or prevent elevated blood pressure.

Garlic is more than just a flavour enhancer for your meals and beverages. It increases the amount of nitric oxide in the body, which is linked to blood vessel dilation.

Garlic for blood pressure

Garlic has been historically linked to health benefits ranging from cold cures to cholesterol and blood pressure reduction. Garlic is best consumed fresh or in powder form.

Garlic contains the enzyme alliinase. It breaks down when we crushed, cut, or chewed raw, and then undergoes a sequence of processes that end in the formation of allicin.

Garlic for blood pressure (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nick)

Garlic is an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibiotic. According to research, it can help your immune system. It could potentially be useful in cancer treatment as well.

Cooked garlic is ineffective because most of the beneficial components required to lower blood pressure are lost in the process of cooking.

One of the most crucial parts of controlling blood pressure is eating a well-balanced diet.

Several individuals have turned to garlic to help them manage their blood pressure.

Hypertension is increasingly regarded as a significant risk associated with a higher risk of coronary artery disease.

Garlic for blood pressure benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cats)

More health benefits of eating garlic

Garlic, in addition to adding a delicious zing to a variety of recipes, has several health benefits when consumed. As a result of its antibacterial as well as antiseptic qualities, this herb offers curative and therapeutic benefits.

Some additional benefits include:

1) Fights off cold

Fresh garlic has the ability to prevent cough and cold diseases. The greatest advantage comes from eating two smashed cloves of garlic on an empty stomach. Garlic cloves strung around the necks of children and babies are said to reduce congestion symptoms.

Importance of garlic for blood pressure and cold (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cottonbro)

2) Boosts immune system

Your body's immunity is what stops you from being unwell in the first place, while it also helps you combat sickness when necessary.

Garlic, in addition to making viruses more difficult to infiltrate, may help build your immune system by increasing white blood cell responsiveness.

Garlic's sulphur component, in particular, is believed to boost our immunological response.

garlic for blood pressure and immunity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Isabella)

3) Fights indigestion

The addition of raw garlic to the diet helps with digestive issues. It is beneficial to the intestines and helps to relieve inflammation. Eating raw garlic aids in the removal of intestinal worms.

The good news is that it kills the bad bacteria while protecting the healthy bacteria in the stomach.

Garlic for blood pressure and digestion (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

4) Enhances brain health

Garlic consumption may benefit brain health by increasing cognitive performance and preventing cognitive decline. Supplementing your diet with garlic has been demonstrated to increase short-term memory and attention spans.

Fresh and dried garlic includes antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substances that may help lower inflammation in the brain.

garlic for blood pressure benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

5) Anti-inflammatory properties

As if garlic weren't already high in nutrients and low in calories, it also has more benefits such as possessing anti-inflammatory properties. Dialyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory chemical found in garlic, reduces the effects of cytokines that are pro-inflammatory. Garlic oil can be applied to aching and irritated joints and muscles.

garlic for blood pressure (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

6) Removes acne

Garlic's antiseptic and antibacterial characteristics make it an effective acne and pimple treatment. When used directly to treat acne, it destroys the bacteria that has collected deep within the pores and aids in the reduction of inflammation. Extract the juice from a few garlic cloves, dilute with honey, and apply it to the acne using a cotton ball.

garlic for blood pressure and acne (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by min an)

7) Anti-cancer properties

Cancer cells require blood and nutrients to thrive, and they can sometimes create their own blood vessels. Garlic appears to decrease cancer cells' ability to induce the creation of fresh blood vessels.

Garlic, due to its high antioxidant content, defends the body from bladder, liver, colon, and many more types of cancer.

garlic for blood pressure and cancer (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tara)

8) Weight loss

Consuming a few cloves of garlic before breakfast in the early hours of the day aids in weight loss by dissolving stored body fat. Garlic's increasing level aids in the faster burning of calories.

It keeps you full for a long period of time and reduces craving. It also helps to keep your appetite under control and prevent overeating.

garlic for blood pressure and weight loss (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by towfiqu)

While every Italian chef's favourite ingredient is proven to help with a lot of health issues, it is not a replacement for medications. So before making any major changes to your diet, make sure to consult your doctor to avoid any possible side effects.