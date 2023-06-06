Garlic for cold: A traditional remedy backed by science

For centuries, garlic for cold has been regarded as a versatile culinary ingredient and a medicinal herb with various health benefits.

Among its numerous applications, garlic has long been considered a powerful natural remedy for common cold. While folklore and traditional wisdom have touted garlic's cold-fighting properties, recent scientific research supports its effectiveness as well.

Read on to learn more about how you can use garlic for colds and potential side effects.

Power of garlic

Contains powerful anti-inflammatory compound (image via unsplash / alexander lyubavin)

Garlic (allium sativum) is a plant from the allium family, closely related to onions, leeks and shallots.

It's renowned for its distinct aroma and taste, primarily attributed to its sulphur-containing compounds, like allicin. These compounds are believed to contribute to garlic's potent antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties, which have been utilized for centuries in various traditional medicine systems.

How does garlic for cold work?

1) Garlic and common cold

Reduces symptoms of cold (Image via Unsplash/Spencer Backman)

The common cold, caused by viral infections, is characterized by symptoms like nasal congestion, sore throat, coughing and general discomfort.

Garlic has been traditionally used as a remedy to alleviate these symptoms and shorten duration of colds. While anecdotal evidence supports this claim, scientific research has delved deeper into the potential mechanisms and benefits of garlic for cold relief.

2) Antiviral properties

Several studies have demonstrated that garlic exhibits antiviral properties, making it effective against the viruses that cause colds, like rhinoviruses.

Allicin, the key bioactive compound in garlic, has been shown to inhibit viral replication and reduce severity and duration of cold symptoms.

Additionally, garlic's immune-boosting properties may enhance the body's defense mechanisms against viral infections.

3) Immune-boosting effects

Acts as immune booster for health (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Garlic has long been revered for its ability to bolster the immune system. It stimulates production of white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections.

Garlic also enhances the activity of natural killer cells and lymphocytes, key components of the immune response. By strengthening the immune system, garlic may help prevent colds and reduce their severity when they occur.

4) Reduced duration and severity of symptoms

Clinical trials investigating the effects of garlic on colds have reported promising results. Research indicates that garlic supplementation or consumption during the early stages of a cold can lead to a reduction in symptom duration and severity.

While further studies are needed to establish optimal dosage and timing, evidence suggests that garlic may be a valuable addition to cold management strategies.

Potential side effects of garlic for cold relief

Some might have severe allergic reactions. (Image via Unsplash/Mike Kenneally)

Garlic can cause heartburn, stomach pain and diarrhea. It may also interact with some medications.

Allergic reactions to garlic are possible, especially in people who're allergic to other foods like onions or tomatoes. If you have a history of allergies and experience any symptoms after consuming garlic, stop taking it immediately, and consult your doctor.

While garlic is generally safe for consumption, some individuals may experience digestive discomfort or allergic reactions. It's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before using garlic supplements, especially if you have existing medical conditions, are taking medications, or you're pregnant or breastfeeding.

Garlic for cold doesn't work for everyone, as some people don't find it helpful at all. However, if you're looking for an inexpensive way to try out this traditional remedy, garlic is definitely worth a shot.

