Geoffrey Fieger health update: How is the 72-year-old attorney doing now?    

Geoffrey Fieger, the 72-year-old American attorney hailing from Michigan, who suffered a stroke in March, is in active rehabilitation and recovering well.

Fieger had a minor heart arrhythmia and following the diagnosis, it was determined that he had suffered a stroke.

What happened to Geoffrey Fieger?

Geoffrey Fieger suffered a stroke. (Photo via Instagram/qhotelanguilla)

Fieger, the prominent Michigan-based American attorney experienced a health scare. During a routine health check-up on March 1st 2023, he suffered a heart stroke.

According to his wife, Keenie Fieger, the procedure was intended to identify a minor heart arrhythmia, however, complications led to a heart stroke.

Geoffrey Fieger health update

As of now, it is reported that Geoffrey Fieger is doing well and is in active rehabilitation.

Following the incident, James Harrington, vice president and managing partner at Fieger’s law firm released a statement that said "Fieger is awake and resting comfortably. Geoffrey is a true fighter and is working hard in his recovery. He is actively engaging in rehabilitation".

Geoffrey’s wife also gave a statement that time and said:

Doctors determined Geoffrey Fieger had the stroke following an elective procedure, which was done to deal with minor heart arrhythmia. The amount of time to recover from a stroke varies wildly from person to person, therefore it’s difficult to predict how long Geoffrey’s recovery will take and when he will be back in the office.

She also added:

For those of us who know Geoffrey, he’d love to be back to work yesterday.

All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands. Fieger Law will continue to serve its clients in his absence, the statement read.

What is heart arrhythmia?

A heart arrhythmia is an irregular or abnormal heartbeat. It can happen in different parts of the heart and force it to beat too fast, too slow, or just in an irregular way.

While some types of arrhythmias are not serious and don’t require any particular treatment, others can cause cardiac arrest and severe heart diseases.

What causes arrhythmia?

Arrhythmias are mostly caused due to problems with the heart’s valves, muscles or arteries. Other causes may include, coronary artery disease, hypertension, cardiomyopathy (changes in the heart’s muscles), trauma from a heart attack, certain drugs and supplements, etc.

What are the warning signs of arrhythmia?

Signs and symptoms of arrhythmia include:

lightheadedness

heart palpitations

racing heartbeat or slow heartbeat

fainting episodes

shortness of breath

dizziness

chest discomfort (pain or congestion)

weakness

Symptoms of arrhythmia include chest pain, sweating, and more. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Treatment for arrhythmias mainly depends on whether you have a low heartbeat or a fast heartbeat. Your healthcare provider will recommend certain tests and checkups to determine your condition.

Treatments may include certain medications and therapies. For most people, medications are prescribed to control the heartbeat and restore its normal functioning. Therapies may include vagal maneuvers and cardioversion. In severe cases, however, your doctor might recommend surgery to implant a heart device, such as pacemaker.