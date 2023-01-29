A gestational diabetes diet along with exercise can help you with the effective management of this condition. So you don’t need to worry about this diagnosis.

This diabetes causes high blood sugar, which only occurs in pregnant women. This means that you cannot be diagnosed with gestational diabetes if you are not pregnant. When you are pregnant, your bodily function changes according to the insulin changes. This means that at the time of pregnancy, your body becomes more resistant to insulin so that your baby gets more glucose.

In this article, we will discuss all the foods and snacks that you can eat during the gestational diabetes diet along with the foods that are best avoided.

Lean protein (Image via Pexels/Malidate Van)

What to Eat with Gestational Diabetes

1. Fruits

You can incorporate fruits into your gestational diabetes diet, however, make sure to consume them in moderation. Berries tend to be an excellent choice of fruit for pregnant women as they are high in fiber and low in sugar. You can also make different recipes such as smoothies, topping them over oatmeal, or adding them to yogurt.

2. Lean Proteins

Lean proteins will keep you satiated and will be a good addition to the gestational diabetes diet. These include eggs, fatty fish, beef, falafel, hummus, beans, lentils, tofu, shellfish, and more.

3. Healthy Fats

Healthy fats such as seeds, avocados, olive oil, and nuts.

4. Whole Grains

They are a better alternative to refined grains. Examples include whole wheat bread, popcorn, brown rice, oatmeal, whole grain cereals, and more.

5. Non Starchy Vegetables

These vegetables are low in carbs and can be an effective addition to your gestational diabetes diet. Examples include green beans, celery, asparagus, carrots, broccoli, eggplant, cauliflower, onions, green peppers, and more.

6. Foods to Avoid in a Gestational Diabetes Diet

Some foods that you should avoid during gestational diabetes generally include foods that are high in sugar. Here are some of the foods that you should avoid: sweetened cereals, sweetened oatmeal, candies, sugary drinks, starchy foods like white rice and white pasta, baked goods, fast foods, fried foods, and alcoholic beverages.

It is crucial to properly follow the gestational diabetes diet in consultation with the doctor, otherwise there tends to be an increased risk of complications that also includes an increased risk of high blood pressure at the time of pregnancy.

The extra glucose in your body can also increase the weight of your baby, which will make delivery of the baby more difficult for reasons like increasing the bleeding in your body, baby’s shoulders getting stuck, and difficulty in keeping blood sugar stable after the birth of the baby.

Non-starchy vegetables (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Snacks for a Gestational Diabetes Diet

You can incorporate snacks into your gestational diabetes diet, which will help in maintaining blood sugar levels in your body. Here are some of the healthier choices of snacks:

Fresh fruit along with some nuts or spoonfuls of nut butter.

Oatmeal along with seeds and fruits.

Sweet potato toast along with cherry tomatoes and avocado.

Raw vegetables along with protein such as cheese and hummus.

Greek yogurt along with toppings such as fruits and seeds. However, make sure to check the nutritional content if you are buying from the supermarket to avoid sweetened ones.

7 Day Meal Plan for Gestational Diabetes

The basic gestational diabetes diet for the seven-day meal plan should follow these basic guidelines:

You should incorporate protein into your every meal.

Incorporation of vegetables and fruits into your diet.

Restrict the processed foods from your diet.

Make sure you do not overeat while keeping a check on your portion sizes.

In general, a gestational diabetes diet should be the right combination of carbohydrates, protein, and fats. This is because consuming too many carbohydrates into your diet might cause a spike in your body's blood sugar.

You can incorporate healthy carbohydrates into your diet such as starchy vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Meal plan (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

If you are at risk of developing gestational diabetes, it is recommended to consult a registered dietitian. Registered dietitians will help in formulating a proper gestational diabetes diet, which will ensure that your body gets proper nutrition at the time of pregnancy.

Besides the gestational diabetes diet, there are also other steps that you can take in case you are diagnosed with the condition. This includes regularly working out, taking your prenatal vitamins, having regular check-ups with the doctor, and never skipping your meals.

Poll : 0 votes