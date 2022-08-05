6 Best Exercises to Get Slayer Arms Like Richard Gaspari

Richard Gaspari aka “The Dragon Slayer” is a retired American bodybuilder and a former member of the IFBB. Although Richard retired from bodybuilding long ago, his ripped physique and muscular arms remain memorable. He continues to maintain his physique and is quite diligent with his bodybuilder workout routine.

So, for anyone who wishes to get big arms and biceps just like Rich Gaspari's, here are some exercises that strengthen and add size to your arms. Whether you are a fitness pro or a lifting newbie, this challenging arm workout routine is sure to give a marked definition to your muscles.

Get Stronger and Bigger Arms

These killer moves will improve strength, build muscle, and increase the range of motion in your arms and shoulders.

1. Rope Pressdown

The rope pressdown is an isolation exercise that helps you develop muscular strength and endurance in your triceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Adjust the cable machine and stand straight facing it.

Hold the rope with a thumbs-up grip from the high setting and bring your elbows toward your sides. Make sure your forearms are perfectly parallel to the floor.

Now extend both your forearms down at once while twisting the rope toward your body. When your arms are extended, make sure your knuckles are facing the floor.

Hold and then return to the initial position.

2. Lying EZ Bar Triceps Extension

This exercise helps increase the size and power of your triceps and also works on your shoulder muscles. Ideally, it recruits a wide range of motion and stretches the entire triceps while also allowing greater muscle activation.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back on a flat bench and hold an EZ-curl bar with an overhand grip.

Position your hands over your head and make sure your arm is slightly bent backward.

Now lower the bar at your elbows but do not move your upper arm muscles.

Lower until your forearms get parallel to the floor.

Reverse the move back by contracting your triceps to the initial position.

Repeat.

3. Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl

The incline dumbbell biceps curl builds strength and adds size in your forearms and biceps. The incline position offers greater resistance to the lower part of your biceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold a pair of dumbbells and sit straight on an incline bench. Make sure the bench is inclined at about 45 degrees.

Pull your shoulders back and allow the dumbbells to hang at your sides with your palms positioned forward.

Now slowly curl the weights up by bending your elbows and moving both the dumbbells toward your shoulders.

Pause and lower your hand back to the start.

Repeat.

4. Dumbbell Preacher Curls

The dumbbell preacher curl is a variation of the standard biceps curls and is a great addition to your arm workout. It is an isolation exercise that allows you to perform the movement in a controlled form, which is supported by a preacher bench.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab a dumbbell with an underhand grip and sit straight on the preacher curl bench.

Adjust the seat so that your chest and upper arm muscles are in contact with the arm pad. Make sure to maintain a comfortable grip and a natural wrist position.

Now squeeze your biceps and bend your elbows until the dumbbell reaches your shoulder level.

Straighten your elbows to lower the dumbbell to the start.

Repeat.

5. Weighted Bench Dip

Weighted bench dips are an advanced-level exercise that strengthen the muscles in your chest, shoulders, and entire forearms. It is a versatile exercise that should definitely be a part of your arm workout routine.

Here’s how to do it:

Position two benches parallel to each other. Make sure the width between the benches is slightly greater than the distance from your feet to your waist.

Support your entire body weight with your hands on one bench and place both your feet on the other. Keep your legs parallel to the floor and your upper body straight and upright.

Put a weight plate on your thighs and start to bend your elbows.

Lower your body until your chest muscles get engaged.

Extend your arm muscles to get back to the initial position.

Repeat.

6. Behind the Back Wrist Curls

Behind the back wrist curls is an effective exercise that targets each muscle in your forearms, fingers and wrists. It is an isolating exercise that allows the forearms to work alone and results in bigger arm size and finger strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand facing away from a barbell and rack it below your waist.

Rotate your palms toward the barbell and hold it with a firm grip.

Engage your core muscles and unrack the bar. Slowly lift the bar up by curling your wrists in a half circular motion. Make sure the only body part moving is your wrists.

Hold the position and slowly lower the bar back down to the start.

Repeat.

Takeaway

You must practice regularly these exercises regularly if your goal is to achieve slayer forearms like Richard Gaspari's. However, keep in mind that this is not a one-day miracle; thus, be consistent and add variety and challenge to your workouts. Focus on the form and take help from certified fitness trainers when needed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far