Get a fit body like Miles Teller in Top Gun with these 6 exercises

In the newest Top Gun: Maverick movie, Miles Teller co-stars with Tom Cruise.

Teller was able to bulk up for his role as Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw the conventional way — lots of time in the gym with a personal trainer — because the movie was shot before 2019 and was severely delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teller acknowledges that the preparation for Top Gun: Maverick was the most demanding of his professional career. He had to learn how to fly fighter jets to play the role of Goose, the beloved character of Anthony Edwards, in the sequel to the acclaimed classic.

To get ready for a shirtless beach football game that has now become an internet sensation, Teller had to completely change his physique by bulking up and then cutting.

In a scene that plays homage to the famous volleyball match from the first film, Maverick Tom Cruise encourages his new recruits to step up their game. With the assistance of Rise Nation trainer Jason Walsh, Teller increased his workout regimen to get into peak physical condition.

Want to build body like Miles Teller? Try these exercises

To get those sculpted biceps and six-pack abs, Teller worked out hard. Here’s a list of six exercises he did:

1) Trap Bar Deadlift

A hexagonal-shaped barbell is known as a trap bar or hex bar. In essence, you place yourself in the hexagon's centre rather than behind the conventional straight barbell.

Here’s how to do a trap bar deadlift:

Step into the middle of the trap bar with your feet hip-width apart once the proper weight has been loaded onto it.

Keep your chest up and your eyes forward as you grasp the handles and hinge at your hips.

To stand, push through your feet while keeping a flat back.

At the top, squeeze your glutes; pause for a second, and slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

2) Dumbbell Shoulder Press

The stringent press (barbell) and dumbbell shoulder press are related exercises that can result in significant shoulder, triceps and upper chest hypertrophy like Miles Teller.

The shoulder press can highlight different parts of the anterior, posterior,and total shoulder region depending on the grips utilised, angles and variations.

Here’s how to do it:

Grabbing the dumbbells with your hands facing the front next to your shoulders, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Your elbows should be out to the sides and bent 90 degrees.

Press the dumbbells up from your starting posture, extending your elbows till your arms are straight.

Without touching dumbbells, raise yourself as high as you can.

Return the dumbbells to their starting position by lowering them gradually.

3) Romanian Deadlift

Compared to regular deadlifts, the Romanian Deadlift concentrates more on your hamstrings. Your glutes and forearm flexors will also be worked like Miles Teller's.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet hip-width apart, grasp a barbell with a shoulder-width grip.

As far back as you are able to, hinge your hips.

Lower the bar close to your shins till you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, bending your knees as necessary.

Maintain your lower back's natural arch throughout.

4) Bent Over Barbell Row

The bent-over barbell row is a complex exercise, which implies that two or more joints move during the exercise. It also activates secondary muscles like the biceps as well as the back muscles and helps in toning biceps like Miles Teller's.

Here’s how to do it:

Crouch down, hold the bar with a significantly wider grip. Stretch your hips and knees to stand while keeping your lower back in its natural arch (as in a deadlift).

Kneel down till your torso is at a 45-degree angle to the ground.

Keep your eyes on the ground, and let your arms swing freely.

Row the weight up till it reaches your sternum while tightening your shoulder blades together.

Repeat with a lower bar.

5) Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press is a very efficient exercise for building upper body muscle mass like Miles Teller's and strength for both appearance and performance.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab dumbbells, and sit on the end of a flat bench.

Lay back, and 'kick' your knees up to get some motion before guiding dumbbells over your chest with your hands facing out.

With hands turned so that palms are facing one another, lower weights to chest.

Press the weights up while maintaining an engaged core, extending the arms till they're straight and turning the palms outward.

6) Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat

You can employ the Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat, also known as the Bulgarian Split Squat, as a more challenging form of squat to develop strength and power in your legs and hips, especially the quads.

Here’s how to do it:

Dumbbells should be held in either hand while you stand in front of a flat bench.

Place one foot elevated on the seat behind you as you lunge forward.

Throughout the entire exercise, maintain a tight core and a straight torso.

When your working leg is approximately parallel to the floor, stoop down.

Take a brief pause before driving back up through the heel of the front foot.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you willing to try Miles Teller exercises? Yess!! No 0 votes so far