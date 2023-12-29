Get glutes of steel - Top 5 butt exercises for men

Butt exercises for men are not just for aesthetics but for overall health and performance too. Strong glutes offers many benefits beyond just looking good. The gluteal muscles play a key role in stability, power and injury prevention.

Building up the glutes isn't just about looking fly. It comes with a whole lot of benefits. For starters, it can fix up your stance, taking some heat off the lower back when you're standing or sitting.

You will also find yourself running faster because strong glutes pack more power into each step you take. When you're doing moves like squats, they help stabilize the hips and core, reducing chances of getting injured.

While women often focus on sculpting their backsides, men can also experience major functional and aesthetic benefits from targeted glute exercises. Here are some of the best butt exercises for men to try, along with tips on technique and programming.

With dedication and proper training, men can build a strong, muscular posterior chain.

Top butt exercises for men

1) Squat

Squats are the best butt exercises (Image via Vecteezy)

Squats? They're like the VIP reps for the lower body. They're all about those glutes, but don't sleep on them working the quads, hamstrings and calf muscles, too.

To target your backside, go low with squats past parallel, which increases activation of the gluteus maximus. Do regular squats holding just your bodyweight, or hold dumbbells at your sides or a barbell across your back for added resistance.

2) Lunge

Butt Exercises - Deadlifts help strengthen the glutes muscles (Image via Vecteezy)

Lunges work the glutes, quads and hamstrings in a dynamic movement. Forward lunges, reverse lunges, walking lunges and side lunges all sculpt the backside from different angles.

Make sure to take a big step, and keep your weight in your heels as you descend to get a good burn. Hold dumbbells for extra intensity.

3) Hip thrust

The hip thrust really isolates and builds the gluteus maximus. Use a barbell or dumbbells held on your hips and thrust upwards, squeezing the glutes at the top.

You can do hip thrusts on the floor or with a bench under your shoulders. This butt exercise shapes and lifts the backside.

4) Deadlift

Strong lower body (Image via Vecteezy)

Deadlifts work the entire backside – yeah, we're talking back, glutes and hamstrings.

Remember to bend the hips, and flex those glutes when you pick up and drop that barbell. Deadlifts build a strong, muscular backside when done with proper form.

5) Step-up

Step-ups? They get the glutes, quads and hammies fired up when you press off your heel to climb up on a box or bench.

Make sure you flex the glutes, and keep them tight when you hit the top of your step. Do these holding dumbbells at your sides for more resistance. Step-ups isolate each side.

Sample workout routine

Butt Exercises - Start slow and then increase your reps (Image via Vecteezy)

A sample full-body workout routine hitting the glutes 2-3 times per week could look like this:

Monday (Lower body)

Squats 3x8-10

Romanian Deadlifts 3x8-10

Hip Thrusts 3x10-12

Calf Raises 3x10-12

Tuesday (Upper body)

Bench Press 3x8-10

Bent Over Rows 3x8-10

Overhead Shoulder Press 3x8-10

Bicep Curls

Tricep Pushdowns 3x10-12

Thursday (Lower body)

Lunges 3x8-10 each leg

Step Ups 3x10-12 each leg

Leg Curls 3x10-12

Leg Extensions 3x12-15

Friday (Upper body)

Incline Bench Press 3x8-10

Lat Pulldowns 3x8-10

Lateral Raises 3x12-15

Hammer Curls

Overhead Tricep Extensions 3x10-12

This full body routine hits the glutes directly two times per week with squats, deadlifts, hip thrusts, lunges and step-ups while also incorporating full upper body training. Leaving a day of rest in between training days allows for full recovery.

More than just looks, a plump and firm booty brings loads of perks. Solid glutes boost your game, ward off injuries and straighten up your stance and walk. Although ladies often go for that "bubble butt," men, too, can craft a ripped lower body.

Here's the thing. Prime butt exercises - squats, lunges, hip thrusts, deadlifts and step-ups - they take on the glutes from every side. They bulk up and power up the glutes, hammies and thighs. It’s all about the gains. Maintaining proper form is crucial, as is progressively overloading the muscles.

Aim for 2-3 glute workouts weekly, mixing up the targeted butt exercises and rep ranges. Paired with a solid nutrition plan to shed body fat, diligent training transforms flat glutes over time.

Patience and consistency are vital - it takes months to reap the benefits, but the rewards of rounder, stronger glutes make the effort worthwhile.