Exercises for top of glutes: The secret to a bubble butt

There are certain exercises for top of glutes that can provide you with the desired shape you always wanted. The top of the glutes primarily comprises the upper portion of the gluteal muscles, namely the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius.

The gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the gluteal region, begins at the hipbone and sacrum, inserted into the thigh bone (femur). Its upper fibers contribute significantly to the fullness and roundness of the upper buttocks.

Below it, the gluteus medius, with its fan-like arrangement of fibers, runs from the hip's upper ilium to the femur's top. This muscle plays a vital role in hip stability and lateral leg movement, adding to the overall contour of the buttocks, including the top.

The targeted exercises mentioned below can help strengthen and shape this region effectively.

The best exercises for top of glutes

Exercises for top of glutes (Image via Getty Images)

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your chest up, and back straight, and engage your core.

Lower your body by bending your knees and hips as if you're sitting back in a chair.

Go as low as your mobility allows, ideally until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push through your heels to stand back up.

Repeat for 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

2. Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a step forward with one leg, bending both knees to form 90-degree angles.

The back knee should hover just above the ground.

Push through the front heel to return to the starting position.

Alternate legs for each rep.

Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps per leg.

3. Hip thrusts

Exercises for top of glutes (Image via Getty Images)

Sit on the floor with your upper back against a bench or elevated surface.

Roll a barbell or place a weight plate over your hips.

Bend your knees, and feet flat on the ground, and lean your upper back against the bench.

Push through your heels, lifting your hips off the ground.

Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your hips back down.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

4. Step-ups

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or step.

Step up onto the bench with one foot.

Push through your heel to lift your body up.

Step back down with the same foot.

Repeat on the other leg.

Aim for 3 sets of 12-15 reps per leg.

5. Deadlifts

Exercises for top of glutes (Image via Getty Images)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, a barbell in front of you.

Bend at your hips and knees to lower your torso.

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip, keeping your back straight.

Lift the barbell by extending your hips and standing up.

Lower it back down with control.

Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

Benefits of having a strong upper glutes

Posture improvement: Strengthening your upper glutes means they can provide valuable support to your lower back and pelvis, making it easier to maintain good posture while reducing the risk of lower back discomfort.

Athletic performance boost: With strong upper glutes, you gain stability and power during activities like running, jumping, and lifting, which ultimately enhances your athletic performance.

Exercises for top of glutes (Image via Getty Images)

Lower back pain prevention: A sturdy upper glute region offers enhanced stability for your lower back, decreasing the likelihood of experiencing lower back pain or injury while preventing strain.

Increased hip stability: Strong upper glutes, working alongside the gluteus medius, fortify hip stability, improving balance and minimizing the risk of injuries, especially among older individuals.

Physical appeal enhancement: Many individuals aspire to achieve a more sculpted, lifted appearance in their buttocks, attainable through upper glute exercises, resulting in a more attractive physique.

Exercises for top of glutes (Image via Getty Images)

Injury risk reduction: Developing upper glute strength lowers the risk of injuries to your hips, knees, and lower back by offering robust joint support during physical activities, decreasing the likelihood of overuse injuries.

Now that you know what are the best exercises for top of glutes, you can strengthen your upper glutes, and everyday tasks like walking, climbing stairs, and lifting objects become more manageable, enhancing your overall quality of life.