6 Best Exercises to Lose Your Muffin Top

A lot of us struggle with muffin tops. Muffin tops are a common name given to excess fat accumulated around the hips and lower belly, and are a common problem among the general population.

If you’re looking for ways to reduce your muffin top, fear not, for you are not alone. More importantly, it is totally achievable with some exercise and a proper diet.

Bear in mind that fat loss is ultimately sped up by cardio exercise. We’re here to give you the best exercises to lose that muffin top. However, it would prove a lot more beneficial if you incorporated these after a good cardio sweat session to tone your mid-section.

Best exercises to lose your muffin top

Here’s the list we’ve all been waiting for: the six best exercises to torch that midsection and get rid of your muffin top!

Mountain climbers with twist

Mountain climber is a popular dynamic exercise that tones the core and improves endurance. Incorporating a twist will also help get rid of your muffin top.

• Start by getting into a high plank position on the floor. Keep your core engaged so your back is straight.

• Bring your right knee up, twisting your hips, and pointing it towards your left elbow, crunching your abs while you do so.

• Return the right leg back to the straight position and bring the left knee in the same way. Aim it toward the right elbow, crunching your abs before extending it back.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Bicycle crunches

This is an exercise most fitness enthusiasts are familiar with. The constant rotation of upper and lower extremities is effective in toning your muffin top.

• Lay face-up on the floor. Place both hands behind your head to the sides, and raise your legs up, bending them at the knee to form a 90-degree angle.

• Lift your right shoulder off the ground as you bring your right elbow up. Simultaneously, bring your left knee closer to your face to meet your right elbow. Extend your right leg straight out, but don’t bring it down to the floor. Crunch your abs as your right elbow and left knee meet.

• Bring your right elbow back down and extend your left leg straight out. In the same fashion, bring your right knee up and lift your left elbow to meet it.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Side planks with twist

The side plank itself is an effective isometric hold, and incorporating a twist can help shed that muffin top.

• Lay on your right side and prop yourself up on your right elbow, stacking your shoulder right above it. Straighten your body by and bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet. Stack your feet one on top of the other.

• Raise your left arm up toward the ceiling. Point your fingers upwards and keep them in the same line as your right elbow and shoulder.

• Keeping your core tight, twist your upper body and loop your arm through the gap between your body and the ground. Do not rest it on the floor.

• Twist your shoulders back and loop your arm out. Lift it up to the starting position, stacked above your shoulders.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Russian twists

This exercise is believed to have been developed as a training exercise for Russian soldiers. It is a great way to apply tension to your midsection and tone your muffin top.

• Sit on the ground with your legs bent in front of you. Lean back slightly, lift your feet off the ground and balance yourself on your pelvic muscles. Keep your core engaged and shoulders up to avoid slouching.

• Link your hands together in front of your chest, or hold a weight. Maintaining balance, twist your upper body to the left, move your hands with it and turn your shoulders in the same direction. Then twist to the other side.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Plank twists

This HIIT ab burner is a dynamic version of the plank hold, which exercisers of all ages and levels are familiar with.

• Start by getting a plank position, using your forearms and toes to support the weight of your body.

• Twist your hips to the right and drop them to the right side of your body, ensuring your elbows are still planted on the floor.

• Twist back to the left side to bring your hips back to the starting position, and twist them to the left side.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Bird dog

The bird-dog is an effective way to tone your abs and obliques, stretching and contracting them effectively.

• Get on your hands and knees. Keep your back straight by bracing your core. Ensure your arms and legs are at 90-degree angles to your body.

• Raise your right arm and straighten it in front of you. Simultaneously, straighten your left leg out behind you. Point your fingers and toes in the opposite directions.

• Bend both limbs in towards your body and crunch your abs, before returning them to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement with your left arm and right leg. Continue the pattern until you have completed 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Practice these exercises three to four times a week after a good cardio or strength session for optimal results. A muffin top takes time to get rid of, so remember to be patient with yourself. Consistency is key and goes hand-in-hand with a good diet. You’ll shed that excess fat in no time with some discipline!

