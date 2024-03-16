Giant papillary conjunctivitis: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Giant papillary conjunctivitis, also known as contact-lens-induced conjunctivitis is an allergic reaction of the eye. Seen often in people who wear contact lenses, Giant Papillary conjunctivitis is an uncomfortable and painful eye condition as it causes red bumps on the inside of the eyelids.

Although typically seen in people who wear contact lenses, this condition can also affect those who do not wear contacts. Let us know more about the causes and treatment options for this condition.

What is Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis?

Caused by allergens, this condition mostly affects those who wear contacts, and it happens when the underside of the eye ( upper tarsal conjunctiva), rubs over some unwanted or foreign object in the eye causing irritation and resulting in bumps being formed.

The two types of this eye condition are: Primary GPC (caused by allergens) and Secondary GPC (caused by irritants)

Primary is divided into two types - Atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) and Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC).

Atopic is a relatively uncommon but chronic and genetic condition that affects the eyelids and the front surface of the eye. Patients suffering from this are sensitive to light and have blurred vision with itchy and burning eyes.

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis on the other hand can occur during spring time, typically because of warm weather. It happens because of hypersensitivity to airborne allergens and can cause itching, photophobia, redness, and inflammation of the mucous membrane lining - inside the eyelid.

Symptoms

The most common ones are :

Swelling

Redness

Itching

Blurred vision

Mucus discharge from the eyes

Irritation inside the eye

Formation of bumps on the underside of the upper eyelid and many more.

In the beginning, eyes become slightly red and start itching with mild pain and little amounts of mucus discharge.

Giant papillary conjunctivitis causes severe eye pain (Image by katemangostar on freepik)

If the condition worsens, the vision becomes extremely blurry, and large bumps are formed inside the eyelids. Wearing contact lenses during this time is not recommended as it can cause immense pain and make the redness even worse.

Causes or GPC ( Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis)

Wearing unclean or dirty lenses can cause giant papillary conjunctivitis(Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

There can be many possible reasons which include :

Improper contact lens hygiene can cause allergies inside your eyes. Allergic reaction to the lenses or the solution you clean your lenses in. Not changing lenses on time and wearing them for too long. Changes in season can cause this allergy and similar allergies like 'Spring Catarrh'. Chronic allergies from indoor allergens.

Treatment

Switch to glasses instead of using lenses all the time (Image by freepik)

The easiest way is to switch to glasses or hard contact lenses to avoid any kind of further complications - you can also alternate between using lenses and spectacles to avoid irritation in your eyes.

Practice cleaning your lenses with a proper disinfecting solution and do not forget to wash your hands before you wear them or take them off. Make sure to regularly clean the case that you are keeping your lenses in and replace the lenses on time.

To treat primary GPC: Antihistamines, topical steroids, cromolyn sodium, and lodoxamide can be used. In rare and advanced cases, the doctor may suggest surgical options to treat Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis.

Giant papillary conjunctivitis can be treated in most cases if you visit your doctor on time. Next time you suffer from any eye problem that causes itching and redness, ensure that you seek medical support at the earliest.