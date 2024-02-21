Girl Scout Cookies: Are these sweet treats healthy?

The Girl Scout cookie period has returned, and sales in certain parts of the United States have already begun.

However, in the past few years, these renowned, tantalising treats have been put against a background of a high prevalence of sugar-related disorders like diabetes and obesity.

In recent years, Girl Scout has begun requesting bakers to maintain at least one healthy cookie on the menu.

Cookies, however, are better alongside milk because they are prepared mostly from processed white flour, sugar, and oil and have little to no nutritional value.

Girl Scout Cookies - The good and the bad

Yes, Girl Scout cookies won't be the most nutritious snacks out there, but if you choose to indulge in such seasonal, nostalgic delights, here's the good and the bad of it.

If your kids love indulging in these scrumptious cooies but you're worried about its lack of nutrional value, keep in mind that while It's important to keep your children healthy, modelling appropriate eating behaviours is also extremely vital, which is why participating in negative self-talk can unintentionally cause worry and stress surrounding food.

Hence maintaining a balanced diet where kids can consume healthy, nutritious food and also indulge in some tasty treat once in a while helps keep children happy physically and mentally.

Scouts can gain confidence in their diet and body image with the help of loving adults. However, there is a downside to America's favourite cookie season.

Girls Scout cookies include partly hydrogenated oils. These oils constitute the most common dietary supply of trans fats, which the FDA advises against. Trans fats increase LDL (bad cholesterol) levels, which raises the risk of heart disease.

Next, we'll look at the total sugars. You'll notice that all 10 grammes are added sugars. With 10 grammes, you're at 20% of the suggested daily maximum for a diet consisting of 2,000 calories.

What about health-promoting nutrients? Fibre is

Another reason why they're not great for you is that they include carrageenan, which promotes inflammation. When you consume processed meals containing it, you absorb enough to induce inflammation in your body. All types of carrageenans can cause irritation.

Keeping all of these ingredients in mind with childhood obesity becoming a national health concern as well, it is time for the Girl Scouts to take notice and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Cookies may be an ancient custom; however, there are other methods to generate funds. What about selling hula hoops, bands, and jump ropes?

Purchasing Girl Scout cookies is an excellent way to help numerous organisations while also empowering young girls. However, you do not have to finish all of those cookies in one session.

Remember that cookies are desserts and should be enjoyed in moderation, not in huge quantities or on a daily basis.

Watch for harmful ingredients on cookie labels like palm oil, corn syrup, and soy lecithin, which are heavy in calories, fat, and sugar and may be damaging to your general health.

To avoid any harm and to prevent devouring the whole packet of Peanut Butter Patties, take note of the serving size, portion it out on a plate, and store the box.

Then sit down, eat carefully and slowly, and match your cookies with other nutritional options so you leave the dining room feeling content rather than ravenous for more sweets.