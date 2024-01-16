Is palm oil bad for you? Exploring its negative side effects 

Is palm oil bad for you? There are both pros and cons of this controversial opinion. From the fruit of the palm tree, we get palm oil.

People across the globe use this vegetable oil in cooking because it has many health benefits. But some studies say it could harm our health as well.

One major problem with palm oil production is its unsustainable nature. They often clear vast rainforests to create palm farms. This destroys the living space of many animals. Even endangered orangutans lose their homes.

Palm oil is in almost everything we buy. Half of all goods in supermarkets have it, including pizza, doughnuts and chocolate. You can find it in deodorants, shampoos, toothpastes, and lipsticks as well.

Is palm oil bad for you?

Using palm oil may be bad for you as it possesses some risk factors:

1) Increased cholesterol levels

While some studies claim that palm oil lowers cholesterol levels, others claim that it raises "bad" cholesterol levels.

These studies compared palm oil with different liquid oils, including olive oil, and concluded that palm oil functioned worse. According to one study, palm oil raises cholesterol in healthy people.

Although palm oil may be healthier than butter, it should not be combined with other forms of oil.

Is palm oil bad for you? (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

2) Side effects on skin

Uncontrolled consumption of palm oil through food can occasionally make our skin yellow due to the presence of a great deal of carotenes in the oil, which can be a problem for many. Topical use of red palm oil may have harmful effects on the skin.

Is palm oil bad for you? (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by igor)

3) Environmental issues

Palm oil farming brings environmental problems like deforestation, the loss of diverse species and global warming. Large-scale palm oil farming, particularly in Southeast Asia, triggers severe deforestation and damages habitats.

The aggressive approach is pushing animals like the Bornean orangutan and Sumatran tiger towards extinction.

Is palm oil bad for you? (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by louis)

4) Excess saturated fat content

Palm oil has a comparatively high saturated fat content in contrast to other liquid oils. Palm oil has approximately 49% saturated fat, whereas olive oil contains just over half of that.

Saturated fats have been linked to an elevated likelihood of coronary artery disease and other chronic health problems.

Is palm oil bad for you? (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

5) Weight gain

Palm oil is rich in calories and is simple to consume in excess. Furthermore, animal studies have revealed that palm oil promotes weight gain in addition to other forms of fat.

Stay away from palm oil-based foods if you're aiming for weight loss or a fit physique.

Is palm oil bad for you? (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by towfiqu)

The production of palm oil negatively impacts crucial world forests, destroying the homes of endangered creatures. This doesn't need to happen, and the palm oil industry must take action to address the issues.

Besides, it can negatively affect your health as well. So, be careful about its usage.