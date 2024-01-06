Glucosamine benefits, side effects and more

There are many glucosamine benefits you can use it for.

Glucosamine, a natural chemical in our body, can also be obtained from food. It's a substance that supports the health of our joints and cartilage.

Think of it as a cellulose-like substance. It helps the body form its cartilage with its organic building blocks.

How does it work? By stimulating cartilage growth. Plus, it aids in producing glycoproteins. These are the critical building blocks of our joints: tendons, ligaments, the fluid in our joints, and cartilage.

Of course, folks pair it up with magnesium pills. Why? To enhance joint nutrients and help deal with conditions like arthritis.

Glucosamine benefits

Glucosamine is a supplement often used to relieve the signs of a range of inflammatory disorders.

Although the exact mechanisms of glucosamine's anti-inflammatory actions are unknown, its anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated to be beneficial.

1) Reduced inflammation

Supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin may also help reduce long-term inflammation, which has been related to various potential health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

Importance of glucosamine benefits (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Polina)

This could be one of the reasons why glucosamine alleviates arthritic pain. According to studies, the common use of glucosamine supplements has shown a reduction in inflammation. When taken frequently, these supplements could decrease your chances of numerous lingering diseases.

2) Jaw pain

Whether minor or major, jaw pain can impact your quality of life. It could result from different situations like tooth grinding, gum disease, or a toothache.

For individuals with te­mporomandibular problems, a concoction of glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate, and calcium ascorbate, taken twice daily, reduces joint aches and swelling, and jaw joint discomfort.

Top glucosamine benefits to look out for (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by onr)

3) Enhanced joint health

GCM helps to support the correct development of articular cartilage, a silky white tissue surrounding both ends of the bones where they connect to form joints.

In conjunction with the lubricant referred to as synovial fluid, articular cartilage decreases friction and enables bones to slide effortlessly and painlessly.

It increases the synthesis of specific chemical compounds, including collagen, which are structurally essential parts of articular cartilage and synovial fluid.

Importance of glucosamine benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by alexy almond)

Glucosamine side effects

Glucosamine is thought to be a relatively safe vitamin. Glucosamine supplements can cause health issues if you're on specific medications. Many worry it may spike ocular pressure.

Glucosamine benefits you need to know about (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anna shvets)

If you have glaucoma, check with your doctor before taking glucosamine. It's rare, but severe side effects like drowsiness, skin issues, and headaches can happen. Eating when you take the supplement has less bad effects.

There's been a lot of talk about how glucosamine sulfate might affect blood sugar control. Early science suggested that this supplement could be tied to insulin resistance.

Glucosamine benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anna shvets)

That's when your body can't use insulin well, increasing blood sugar levels. Stop taking glucosamine if you have harmful side effects, and talk to your doctor right away.

Athletes, joggers, and individuals participating in physical sports like rugby, hockey, or tennis might benefit from taking glucosamine supplements.

Excess 'wear' on the joints indicates a more significant requirement for amino sugars like glucosamine to heal the joints and surrounding structures.