Grilled ice cubes have now become a delicacy in China, learn more about this unique trend

The internet is yet again divided on a social media trend and this time around it involves grilled ice cubes. The trend comes straight from the markets of China where ice cubes are grilled on top of a fire to turn them into a delectable snack. These ice cubes are then seasoned with different sauces and spices to give them more flavor.

To make things more interesting, the popular snack has undergone several modifications since its inception. Now, the treats are not only available in ice cube form but also in other shapes and sizes like circles, bottles, and the standard icicle form. The dish has gathered massive popularity specifically in the northern region of China.

Videos of grilled ice cubes being prepared have raised eyebrows among the majority of the population. Among those, most are sceptical about the taste of the unconventional dish, while others think that the concept as a whole is extremely bizarre. A popular TikToker calls the act a “gimmick for tourists.”

What is the grilled ice cubes trend and where did it first originate?

The grilled ice cubes trend is a popular social media trend that has garnered widespread popularity, particularly in China.

In the original video shared on the internet, you can see a person grilling some ice cubes over fire, while consecutively covering them with several sauces and spices. Then, some sesame seeds are sprinkled on top of it. After bringing it down from the fire, some seasonings and toppings are added to finish off the dish.

Grilled ice cubes have become a popular delicacy in northern parts of China (Image via freepik)

As multiple news outlets from China have reported, the widely popular and massively shared video of making and serving grilled ice cubes was filmed at a small street food stall in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province.

Apparently, it is offered as free food on extremely hot summer days for people who specifically ask for it. But since the food caught on amongst the masses, it is now prepared quite often on request.

This is not the first time that a trend that most would consider odd has become so massively popular. A few months back, in a similar incident videos of eateries preparing what is called stir-fried pebbles became widely prevalent. In the short clips that were massively shared online, one can see pebbles being dipped in several sauces and spices and served with some garnishings.

Apparently, you are supposed to suck on the pebbles and then throw them away. This trend, like most other peculiar trends, also had the internet divided.