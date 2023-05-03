Gut health and bloating: How to improve your digestive system

Bloating is an uncomfortable feeling that often leads to embarrassment. It can be caused by eating too much, too fast or having foods that make you gassy, or if you have an underlying medical condition, like irritable bowel syndrome.

Although bloating is a common phenomenon and sometimes isn't serious, it can be a sign of an underlying medical condition. Here, we talk about simple steps you can take to treat this issue at home.

How to avoid bloating?

Here are a few steps:

1) Stop eating foods that trigger bloating

Avoid foods that trigger feeling bloated. (Image via Pexels/Adonyl)

If you have a bloated stomach and want to know how to get rid of it, the first thing you need is a list of foods that trigger bloating. That can be difficult, as there are so many types of food triggers.

Foods that cause gas : Beans, broccoli and cabbage are all common culprits for causing gas.

: Beans, broccoli and cabbage are all common culprits for causing gas. Dairy products: You may be lactose-intolerant or sensitive to casein (a milk protein), which causes an uncomfortable stomach after eating cheese or ice cream. If that sounds like an issue for you, try eliminating dairy from your diet for two weeks, and see if it helps reduce digestive issues.

2) Have more fiber-rich foods

Eating fiber-rich food. (Image via Pexels/Polina)

If you're looking to improve your digestive health, fiber is the nutrient to focus on. Fiber helps regulate digestion by moving food through the system slowly, which can reduce bloating and constipation.

Foods that are high in fiber include whole grains (like oats), nuts and seeds (such as pumpkin seeds), beans and legumes (such as lentils), fruits and vegetables.

How much fiber you need depends on your age, gender and activity level: Adults should aim for between 21-38 grams per day. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding need at least 19 grams per day. Children aged 4-8 should get 14 grams per day.

3) Drink plenty of water

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Drinking plenty of water is one of the best things you can do for gut health. Water helps keep the digestive system running smoothly by aiding digestion and preventing constipation.

Additionally, if you're not drinking enough water or are dehydrated, it's likely that your body will retain more salt than usual. That could cause some of those uncomfortable bloating symptoms.

The amount of water required per day depends on several factors including weight, age and activity level (for example: someone who works out often will need more).

However, according to NHS guidelines everyone should aim for eight glasses per day which equates to approximately two litres.

4) Avoid carbonated drinks and alcohol

Reduce carbonated drink beverage. (Image via Pexels/Mrden)

One of the most common causes of being bloated is drinking too much alcohol. Alcoholic beverages are known to cause gas and indigestion, leading to bloating. That can be especially problematic if you're sensitive to carbonation, too.

Carbonated drinks (like soda, sparkling water or seltzer) can also contribute to digestive issues. Some people experience abdominal discomfort and distension after consuming carbonated beverages, sometimes hours later.

Avoiding them may help reduce risk of feeling bloated altogether (or at least lessen its effects).

Mind can help greatly with gut health

Stress can contribute to several digestive issues. (Image via Freepik)

The mind-gut connection is a two-way street. Emotions can influence gut health but so can the bacteria in the intestines. For example, stress has been shown to increase levels of cortisol, which causes more gas and bloating.

In fact, there's even evidence that certain foods cause more gut issues when had while stressed out than they do when you're relaxed. So if you're feeling bloated after having something like ice cream or pizza at dinner with friends, try having it without all the social pressure.

