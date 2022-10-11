Gwyneth Paltrow Credits Her Fit Physique to CorePower Yoga Classes from Home and Walking during Lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known American actress, successful entrepreneur, wellness guru, author, and mother of two.

She has received several accolades for her acting skills and talent, including a Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2009, she received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children’s audiobook named, Brown Bear and Friends.

The 50-year-old has gained popularity for her work in numerous superhit films such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shallow Hal, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and Shakespeare in Love, for which she has received several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress.

After embracing motherhood in 2004, Paltrow reduced her workload and occasionally made appearances in films. From 2008 to 2019, the actress starred as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite being 50 and juggling between hectic schedules at home, film and business, the founder and CEO of Goop still looks stunning and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining her beauty and body.

Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of the world was under lockdown, Paltrow made staying at home worthwhile by exercising and keeping herself fit and healthy.

How Gwyneth Paltrow maintained her fitness during lockdown

The actress credits her fit physique to core power yoga classes from home and walking during the lockdown.

In an interview with Shape in 2020, Paltrow said that she worked out regularly, particularly focusing on her neck and back because of numerous Zoom calls she had to attend. She also talked about what exercises she did during the pandemic when all gyms were closed.

Gwyneth Paltrow said:

“I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on. My husband, Brad, and I take a walk at least three or four times a week”.

The CEO and founder of Goop also pursued workout sessions online, saying:

“I’ve been doing a lot of online classes: Tracy Anderson, the class by Taryn Toomey, Bulldog Yoga, CorePower yoga”.

The mother of two added that she didn’t follow any fitness routine, but she exercised randomly, opting for whatever she liked. She said:

“I don’t have a routine yet. I haven’t fully figured that out."

Paltrow's Life during Pandemic

Paltroe has said that she slowed down during the pandemic. The actress added that earlier her life was moving very fast, but during the lockdown, she felt different and happier with her family around. She said:

“Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations."

She added:

“We linger at the table, our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect”.

The actress felt that before the pandemic, she had a busy schedule, traveled a lot and didn’t have much time for her kids. However, during the lockdown, she was surrounded by her kids all the time, which made her calmer and fuller.

Even though the situation outside was bad, Paltrow didn’t let that affect her mental and physical health. She kept herself busy with her husband and kids, worked on her body and made full and productive use of her time.

