Tanya Burr's Weight Loss Transformation: How did She Lose Weight?

Tanya Burr is an actress and YouTube personality famous for her fashion and make-up content.

Her YouTube channel is loaded with some amazing make-up and fashion stuff. She later switched to other avenues such as food vlogging and baking. Burr has been into fashion and beauty since 2009, and since then, she has transformed herself tremendously, particularly in terms of her physique.

Tanya Burr, who is currently pregnant, regularly uploads her pictures on social media, leaving fans with questions about her weight loss and diet secrets. Viewers have always wanted the YouTube star to be vocal about her transformation and spill the beans just like she does about beauty, fashion, and other things.

How Did Tanya Burr Lose Weight?

Every time Burr shared a picture of herself on social media, she received several questions about her weight loss journey.

Although the social media sensation rarely answered any of those questions, in one instance, she disclosed a few details about how she lost weight. Burr said that she got toned up without dieting. She did not put extra stress on herself but made some simple changes to her lifestyle.

When a fan asked Burr if she could share her training and diet plans after she uploaded a sun-kissed picture of herself, the YouTube star replied that “she doesn’t have one”.

Further, Tanya Burr added that she went to Barry’s boot camp once or twice a week, but she wasn’t consistent and skipped the session many times.

No diet plans

The internet personality also said that she didn’t follow any specific diet plan and ate all the food she felt like eating.

She said:

“My secret is not trying to diet any more, and so then it’s so much easier, and you’re not thinking. I can't eat that, which just makes you want it more”.

A few years ago, in one of her YouTube videos titled, “Girls Night, Meetings, and Answering Questions”, Tanya Burr said that she wasn’t on any specific diet. She said:

“The most important thing I want to tell is, I have not been on a diet. That’s the biggest thing I want to tell people. I am actually so anti-diets now. And anti-trying to eat perfect and healthy all the time. There is no strict routine with it; there is no ‘I have to do this, or I have to do that’. This is the way I am”.

Furthermore, she also added that her weight loss was only due to being preoccupied while working on a West End play. She said that what led her to lose weight was not caring and trying for it but having a lot of other things to focus on and think about.

In an interview with the Express, the actress said:

“I guess, in May-June time, I was just so busy, and I really was not eating super-duper healthy”.

Burr also added that she loved eating vegetables but was only eating chips and burgers, which inadvertently helped her lose weight. Although she switched to homemade food, she went easy when choosing what to have for everyday meals. She did not pay attention to diet plans, but her workout was on point.

While Tanya Burr didn’t like boot camps, she would regularly work out and perform intense exercises in the gym. She would mostly do weight lifting and boxing, along with morning walks as a part of her everyday workout routine.

The results she achieved are very much apparent in her Instagram photos and videos.

Poll : 0 votes