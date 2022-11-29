Hailey Bieber Has Been Diagnosed with Ovarian Cyst

Model Hailey Bieber, who is wed to musician Justin Bieber, posted the health update with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers and also addressed any pregnancy rumors, claiming the ovarian cyst is painful and making her feel sick and bloated.

Hailey, who has been spending her recent birthday in Japan with her husband Justin Bieber, tweeted alongside her tummy that it was "not a baby," once again refuting persistent pregnancy rumors that have accompanied her since she and Justin got married in 2018.

In the past, Hailey has been transparent about her health problems.

She was admitted to the hospital earlier this year after experiencing a Transient Ischemic Attack, a type of mini-stroke (or TIA).

What did Hailey Bieber Get Diagnosed With?

She revealed on her Instagram story about an apple-sized cyst in her ovary.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

Hailey Bieber also stated that it hurts and aches, and it makes her feel emotional, bloated, and queasy.

Hailey Bieber and Justin have long been upfront about their health issues; in March, she was admitted to the hospital after developing a small blood clot in her brain, which led to symptoms similar to those of a stroke.

Soon after, she underwent a cardiac operation after discovering a hole in the organ, and Justin later required medical care because of his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which temporarily paralyzed one side of his face.

Hailey Bieber stated that they were both recovering throughout the course of the summer as she looked back on a trying time for them both.

What is Ovarian Cyst?

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that forms on an ovary, according to the NHS. Most ovarian cysts form naturally and disappear in a matter of months without any kind of medical treatment. Ovarian cysts often do not cause any symptoms, although they can do so if they rupture, grow significantly in size, or obstruct blood flow to the ovaries.

In this situation, symptoms may include pelvic pain, sexual pain, constipation, frequent urination, heavy or irregular periods, bloating, a swollen stomach, feeling overly full after only a small amount of food, and problems getting pregnant.

Due to their regular menstrual cycles, most women produce at least one cyst each month.

But occasionally, the cysts can enlarge to an unmanageable size and the symptoms can get worse, necessitating surgery. Other times, the symptoms can be unpleasant, bothersome, and incapacitating, with pain on the lower right or left side of the pelvis being the most prevalent side effect.

Conclusion

Asking someone if they are (or are not) expecting a kid can be upsetting for many people because pregnancy is such a delicate issue.

That's because when someone assumes anything or asks a question about pregnancy, they aren't aware of the potential consequences; whether the person they're projecting on can't get pregnant, was once pregnant but isn't anymore, or doesn't want to have children. Pregnancy rumors must end since you never know what is happening in someone's personal life.

