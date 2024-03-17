Halloumi Cheese: Deliciously Healthy or Too Much of a Good Thing?

Halloumi cheese has come all the way from Cyprus and quickly become a big deal in the UK—thanks to everyone loving Mediterranean dishes and places like Nando's dishing it out quite a bit.

The cheese is awesome for grilling till it is just perfect, so its popularity comes as no surprise. Still, should we be munching on halloumi every day? Time to check in with the nutrition pros!

What is Halloumi All About?

This unique cheese packs a lot of healthy properties (Image via Vecteezy)

Halloumi is a unique cheese from Cyprus, made with a mix of goat, sheep, or cow milk. It has a firm and bouncy texture that does not melt when heated. Instead, it turns crispy outside and stays soft inside. You can grill, fry, or bake it, making it a favorite for many.

Halloumi's got some good stuff inside. Ellie Bain, an expert on food and health, says that a small slice of this cheese, that’s about 30g, has got 94 calories, about 7.4g of fat, a good 6.6g of muscles-building protein, and quite a bit of salt, like 0.9g.

This cheese is really good for protein, which our muscles need, and comes packed with calcium for strong bones and teeth. Plus, it is full of other helpful stuff like phosphorus, zinc, iodine, vitamin A, a bunch of B vitamins, and selenium—all helping your body stay on top of its game, keeping your mind sharp and your energy up.

The Health Benefits Explained

Its protien rich and helps muscle health (Image via Vecteezy)

With its impressive nutrient profile, this cheese is celebrated for its health benefits. Its high protein content is excellent for muscle health, while calcium supports bones and teeth health. Sasha Watkins, a registered dietitian, and co-founder of Field Doctor, points out that halloumi can be an ideal meat substitute for vegetarians, providing a satisfying protein source with a meaty texture.

But, just like anything, this cheese has its bad sides too—mainly, it is pretty salty. A medium piece, about 70g, can have up to 2.1g of salt, which is like a third of the most salt you should have in a day. This is something to think about for folks trying to watch their blood pressure or cut down on salt.

How Often Should You Eat Halloumi?

Fried cheese might add extra calories to your body (Image via Vecteezy)

Most experts say that having this cheese as part of a balanced diet is pretty cool, but do not go wild with it. Eating too much of it might mean you are getting more of the not-so-great sodium and fats, which will weigh down its benefits.

Kate Neudecker, a fitness and food processor, highlights the need to watch how much you are eating and to consider all the sodium and fat in your food, especially if you are keeping halloumi on the menu quite a bit.

When it comes to dropping pounds, this cheese might not be your best friend. It has considerable saturated fat content – about 12g in a 70g serving – which is linked to raising "bad" cholesterol. Depending on how you cook it—frying being a common method—it can add extra calories to your food.

What Else Could You Eat Instead?

Feta cheese can be the best alternative, which is healthier (Image via Vecteezy)

If you are all about cheese but want something healthier or just wanna mix things up, there's a bunch of other stuff besides this cheese. Feta cheese is one, as it is super tasty but with less salt and less fat. If you are craving something else that's still full of protein, give chickpeas, tofu, or tempeh a shot. Not totally over halloumi? You can find kinds that are lower in fat and salt.

No need to go heavy on the oil when cooking this cheese. Grill, bake, or just give it a light fry to keep the calories low but keep it tasty. Mix it with veggies or toss it into a salad for a healthy, yummy dish.

Halloumi is full of nutrients, but consuming it every day might not be too smart as has a high salt content. Conservative approaches let you enjoy the tasty cheese without derailing your health objectives. So, when you think about buying halloumi, remember, a small amount can really enhance your meal in a positive, healthy way.