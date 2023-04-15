Hand Care for Gardeners and Outdoor Enthusiasts

As gardening and outdoor activities continue to gain popularity, it's important to take proper care of your hands. Exposure to elements such as sun, wind, and dirt can leave your hands dry, cracked, and irritated.

Fortunately, there are many ways to protect your hands and keep them healthy while enjoying the outdoors.

How to Care for Your Hands?

It's important to wear gloves while gardening(Image Via Pexels)

#1 Wear Protective Gloves

It's important to wear gloves while gardening or performing other outdoor activities. Gloves can protect your hands from cuts, scrapes, and blisters, as well as provide a barrier against dirt and other irritants.

When choosing gloves, look for a pair that is made from a durable material, such as leather or heavy-duty cotton. Gloves with adjustable wrist closures can also help keep dirt and debris out.

#2 Use Sunscreen

If you're going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, it's also important to wear sunscreen. Look for broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and be sure to reapply every two hours or more if you're sweating or swimming.

Don't forget to apply sunscreen to the backs of your hands, as this area is often overlooked but can still be susceptible to sun damage.

#3 Moisturize Your Hands

One simple trick is to moisturize your hands before putting on gloves. This can help prevent dryness and cracking, especially if you're using gloves made from a less breathable material.

Look for a moisturizer that is fragrance-free and contains ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil, which are known for their hand care benefits in nourishing the skin.

#4 Take Breaks and Stretch

Another way to protect your hands is to take breaks and stretch them regularly. Gardening and other outdoor activities can be hard on your hands, and taking a few minutes to stretch them can help reduce fatigue and prevent injury.

Try stretching your fingers by holding them straight out and then curling them into a fist, or stretching your wrists by holding your arm out straight and then gently pulling your hand back towards your forearm.

#5 Treat Cuts and Blisters Promptly

If you do experience cuts, scrapes, or blisters while gardening or participating in other outdoor activities, it's important to treat them promptly. Wash the affected area with soap and water, and apply an antibiotic ointment to help prevent infection. If the wound is particularly deep or severe, seek medical attention.

#6 Keep Your Hands Healthy at Home

In addition to taking care of your hands while gardening or participating in outdoor activities, it's also important to care for them at home. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent the spread of germs and keep your hands healthy.

Avoid using hot water, as this can strip your hands of their natural oils and cause dryness. Instead, use lukewarm water and mild, fragrance-free soap. Moisturizing your hands regularly can also help prevent dryness and cracking.

Taking proper care of your hands while gardening and participating in outdoor activities is essential for maintaining healthy, soft, and smooth skin. Wearing gloves, applying sunscreen, moisturizing regularly, and taking breaks to stretch your hands are just a few ways to protect your hands and keep them in top condition.

By incorporating these tips and tricks into your outdoor routine, you can enjoy your favorite activities while keeping your hands healthy and happy.

