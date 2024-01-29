Headache when bending over? Here's how to get rid of it

Experiencing a headache when bending over is a very common phenomenon among adults. According to the WHO, almost half of the adult population suffers from headaches. If you are someone who is experiencing a headache when bending over, it can feel annoying and discomforting.

However, in most cases, it should not be a matter of huge concern. There are two kinds of headaches - primary headaches, where the main problem is pain, and secondary headaches, which can happen because of an underlying problem like a sinus or cold.

Headaches can happen because of cough, cold, dehydration, and gas. Bending over can make migraines worse or cause positional headaches. However, a headache like this can also be the consequence of a more serious underlying condition. Therefore, it should be treated with proper and immediate medical attention.

What causes headache when bending over ?

Changes in BP can cause headaches when bending over (Image by Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

When a person is bending over, there can be fluctuations in blood pressure. Fluctuating blood pressure can cause a headache when bending over. This pain becomes worse when one is bent over for a long time.

Most headaches come under the primary headache category, which is very common. This can happen because of tension, cold, dehydration, and other minor causes.

The cause of headache when bending over or a positional headache can also be because of an underlying condition called intracranial hypertension. Because of this condition, there is low spinal fluid pressure in the head, which causes this kind of headache.

Low cerebrospinal fluid is also a cause of such headaches. If there is a leakage and lower levels of CSF, there is a change in pressure, which can drop the position of the brain and amplify or trigger a headache when bending over.

What are the different types of headaches other than headaches when bending over?

Multiple headache types(Image by Mehrpouya H/Unsplash)

Cough Headaches: Cough headaches are a rare type of headaches. They can happen while coughing, sneezing, or laughing. These headaches are harmless and go away on their own. However, if you have a cough, cold, and fever, they can be symptoms of COVID 19, and it is always better to get a proper diagnosis or treatment.

Positional Headache: This kind of headache happens when our body changes position. This condition affects people very rarely, and this headache can also happen because of low blood pressure.

Headache caused by dehydration: This kind of headache is caused when there is less fluid in the body. When the body loses more fluid than the amount of fluid that is taken in, it can cause such headaches.

Migraine: Migraine is a primary headache disorder that happens over and over again. Migraines can be caused by loud music, alcohol, stress, and other factors. During a migraine, there is pain on one or both sides of the head.

Headache when bending over: How to reduce and treat them?

Getting proper sleep can avoid triggering headaches(Image by Vladislav Muslakov/Unsplash)

Different types of headache require different treatments. Therefore, it is important to understand the type of headache and treat it accordingly. Here are a few ways to reduce headache when bending over:

Drinking more water

Exercising regularly

Getting more sleep

Avoiding eye strain

Resting in a quiet and dark room away from bright light or noise

Avoiding excess caffeine intake

Taking fewer painkillers to escape the pain

Applying heat or cold compression on the head

Acupuncture and massage therapy to improve blood flow

Having a healthy lifestyle can help get rid of a headache when bending over and any other kind of headache. Therefore, it is important to look after yourself and avoid anything and everything that can trigger headaches.

Experiencing a headache when bending over is not life-threatening, but it can be annoying as it can break your focus and concentration. Having a headache in the middle of the day can make you less efficient. Headaches can also happen because of a change in mental state, depression, and trauma.

Hence, manage your time, make a schedule, select good company, and always remember that a headache demands that we slow down. So, slow down, rest, and reflect.