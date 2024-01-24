Healing Powers of Apple Peel Tea for Cough

The apple peel tea is a simple elixir that may have health benefits. Apart from its delicious taste, apple peel tea is becoming more and more popular due to its numerous possible advantages.

Apple peels are nutrient-dense parts of the fruit that are packed with health-promoting ingredients. Apple peels are rich in flavonoids and polyphenols, two types of antioxidants. By assisting the body in battling oxidative stress, these substances may lower the chance of developing chronic illnesses and improve general health.

The peel contains a variety of polyphenols that may be beneficial against specific illnesses. Triterpenoids and other bioactive substances are among them.

How to make apple peel tea

This tea is easy to make. (Image via Unspalsh/ Joanna Kosinska)

Here’s a simple recipe for making this tea:

Ingredients:

Peels from two to three apples

Four glasses of water

Honey (for sweetness, optional)

Slices of lemon (optional)

Method:

Use only organic apples, to avoid pesticides. Thoroughly wash the apples under running water.

Peel the apples carefully, removing as much of the outer skin as possible without getting too close to the core. The majority of the nutrients are in the peel.

Place 4 cups of water in a pot and bring it to a boil.

After the water reaches a boiling point, add the apple skins to the pot.

Reduce the heat and simmer the apple peels gradually for 15 to 20 minutes. This allows nutrients from the peels to permeate into the water.

After letting the tea simmer, drain it to get rid of the apple skins and reserve the liquid.

You can add honey or lemon juice to the tea if you like.

Is apple peel tea good for cough?

Apple peels have quercetin that relieves cough. (Image via Unsplash/ Jacek Dylag)

Although there isn't a lot of solid scientific data to support the usefulness of apple peel tea in treating coughs, there are a few reasons why some people think it might be helpful:

Anti-inflammatory properties: Quercetin, one of the chemicals found in apple peels, has anti-inflammatory properties. Since coughs are frequently linked to respiratory tract inflammation, the anti-inflammatory qualities may offer some respite.

Antioxidants: Apple peel contains antioxidants that may strengthen the immune system and help the body fend against illnesses that might make coughing worse.

Hydration: Maintaining adequate hydration is crucial for respiratory wellness. Warm beverages, such as apple peel tea, can aid in throat relief and help the body stay hydrated.

Comforting: The taste and warmth of apple peel tea may offer a calming and cozy feeling that is especially tempting when one is suffering from a cold or cough.

Although apple peel tea may be included in a comprehensive strategy to treat cough symptoms, it's important to keep in mind that every person's reaction is different.

It is best to speak with a healthcare provider for a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan if you have a severe or chronic cough. While this tea might be a nice addition to your routine, it shouldn't take the place of medical counsel or prescription drugs if you're trying to treat a respiratory issue.