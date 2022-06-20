7 Reasons Why Coriander Is Good for Your Health

Coriander is a herb that is often used to flavor recipes. It comes from a plant called Coriandrum Satvium. In America, the seeds of these plants are known as coriander and the leaves are referred to as cilantro. It belongs to the same group as celery and parsley.

Coriander has a diverse nutritional profile. It's rich in minerals, vitamins, protein, and dietary fiber. The high nutritional value of coriander means it has many health benefits, including maintaining heart health and regulating blood pressure. It can be used both within different dishes such as baked items, soups, vegetables, roasts, or as garnish for a dish. Eastern countries also use them in curry and masala meals. It's very accessible and easily available no matter where you live.

On that note, let's have a look at why coriander is good for health.

#1 Fights Skin Infections and Disorders

One of the many health benefits of coriander is that it helps in relieving skin infections and disorders. The vitamins and antioxidants present in it are wonderful for curing skin problems such as fungal infections, eczema, and dryness. The consumption of this herb also prevents mild rashes on the skin.

Additionally, coriander also has anti-aging properties as it prevents cellular damage and also protects from damage from ultraviolet radiation. People also tend to drink coriander juice for skin problems such as acne, oiliness, and pigmentation.

#2 Lowers Cholesterol Levels

This herb helps in reducing the risk factors for cardiovascular problems such as poor cholesterol levels and increased blood pressure. Coriander acts as performs as a diuretic, which helps in flushing the body of excess water and sodium. It is also said that consumption of such pungent herbs improves heart health.

Few studies have also shown that regular consumption of coriander will help in lowering the level of bad cholesterol present in the body. This reduces the probability of getting heart disease like attacks and strokes. It also tends to regulate the level of good cholesterol in the body, which acts as a kind of defensive mechanism against heart conditions.

#3 Regulates Level of Blood Sugar

Consumption of this herb helps in maintaining blood sugar levels, which is a particularly important for people with diabetes. It helps in decreasing blood sugar levels by promoting enzyme activities. It further stimulates insulin secretion. However, people with low blood sugar should use coriander with caution as it may further decrease blood sugar.

#4 Improves eyesight

Coriander is a dynamic source of Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C that helps in good vision. Studies have also shown that daily intake of this herb will also help in deferring age-related eye problems. Additionally, the antioxidants present in the herb promote healthy eyesight.

#5 Improves digestion

This herb tends to have a high amount of fiber, which helps in providing relief from several digestive problems such as stomach discomfort, reduced abdominal pain, and bloating. Moderating healthy digestion is also one of the health benefits of coriander.

#6 Supports Immune System

Amongst the various health benefits of coriander, boosting the immune system is one of the most significant. The antioxidants present in this herb help in fighting inflammation and preventing cellular damage. It also helps in reducing the growth of dangerous cancer cells.

#7 Fights Against Infections

This herb tends to have antimicrobial properties that help in fighting against several infections and foodborne issues. It fights bacteria that cause food poisoning in the body and urinary tract infections. Additionally, having coriander can also help in fighting hospital-acquired infections.

Bottom Line

Coriander can certainly be considered an antioxidant-rich and aromatic herb that has various health benefits as well as culinary uses. It will help in maintaining heart health, aiding digestion, improving vision, fighting infections, and so on.

These coriander leaves and seeds can easily be included in your regular diet. Just a dash of this herb will help in vitalizing and enriching your health.

The nutritional content and health benefits of this herb will make it worthwhile to add to your lifestyle. However, just like any other food, consume it in moderation.

