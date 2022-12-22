The health benefits of black seed oil are varied and many in number. In fact, an ancient text claims that it'd the cure for "any disease except death."

Black seed oil is a traditional herbal ingredient derived from the plant named Nigella sativa. The plant is native to Eastern Europe and Western Asia and is well known as a natural remedy for many ailments.

This herbal remedy has been used to improve skin and hair health, digestive and reproductive issues, infections and inflammation, among others. Read on to know more about the health benefits of black seed oil.

Benefits of Black Seed Oil

Black seed oil has many health benefits to offer:

1) Promotes Healing

Black seed oil contains a compound called thymoquinone, which has been studied for its potential to promote tissue growth and speed up the healing process. It's one of the many health benefits of black seed oil.

Research on animals suggests that the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties of thymoquinone could be useful in healing burns, incisions, and diabetic wounds.

A study published in Pubmed Central reports that there was a notable improvement in wound healing time in diabetic rats compared to a control group when black seed extract was used. The wound healing process in rats was also found to be accelerated and improved when black seed oil was used alone or in combination with honey.

More research is needed to ascertain whether thymoquinone and black seed oil can hasten wound healing in humans.

2) Can Reduce High Blood Pressure

Blackseed oil may lower blood pressure, but the results of various studies in this matter are conflicting.

Currently, there's inconclusive research regarding the perception that reducing blood pressure is one of the health benefits of black seed oil. A review published in 2016 (NCBI, National Library of Medicine) cited four studies that provided evidence for this benefit, while five studies found no effect on blood pressure.

Adults in a small 2013 study (NCBI, National Library of Medicine) were found to have significantly lower blood pressure after taking 1/2 teaspoon of black seed oil twice daily for about eight weeks.

The high thymoquinone content of black seed oil may play a role, but the exact mechanism is still unknown to science. Thymoquinone is a bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory properties, making it a promising target for improving blood pressure regulation.

3) Can Improve Hair Health

Black seed oil is frequently included in hair care products, such as hair masks and shampoos, because of its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It has been used since ages to improve hair health. This is one of the wildly popular benefits of black seed oil that's put to good use by many people.

The application of coconut oil and black seed oil three times daily on the scalp was found to stimulate hair growth in a study conducted in 2014 (published in International Journal of Ethics in Engineering & Management Education).

An identical hair oil containing black seed oil and other herbal ingredients significantly reduced hair loss in a 90-person study after the same amount of time (study published in International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research).

Since the study treatments included black seed oil along with other ingredients, it's not possible to determine whether or not black seed oil was the cause of the improvements in these cases due to the lack of extensive research.

Although these results are promising, more in-depth, high-quality research is needed to fully understand the potential benefits of black seed oil for hair health. For hair tips, read how to make your hair grow stronger and faster.

4) Can Reduce Inflammation

One of the major health benefits of black seed oil is that it has some pretty strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Inflammation can play a role in the development of numerous chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It's generally advised to consume as many anti-inflammatory substances as possible.

According to a meta-analysis of 10 studies published in Pubmed Central, supplementing with black seed oil can improve blood antioxidant levels and reduce inflammation markers. The review also suggests that black seed oil may be more effective than other forms of black seed in lowering inflammation.

5) Can Stabilize Blood Sugar Level

Probably one of the best health benefits of black seed oil is its purported ability to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Research suggests that black seed oil can aid in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Specifically, a meta-analysis of seven studies published in Pubmed Central suggested that black seed oil could aid in the enhancement of insulin levels, fasting blood sugar levels, post-meal blood sugar levels, and other markers of blood sugar control.

Another meta-analysis of 23 studies published in Pubmed Central came to the same conclusion, stating that black seed oil was successful in reducing fasting blood sugar and haemoglobin A1C levels.

For more information on diabetes, read this article on how to reduce blood sugar level immediately.

Final Thoughts

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, there are many other health benefits of black seed oil. In particular, it can reduce inflammation, bring blood sugar levels down, improve skin and hair health, and help you in keeping weight, blood pressure and cholesterol under control.

