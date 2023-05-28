There are several health benefits of turmeric. From aiding in digestion and managing weight to preventing cancer and promoting heart health, this superfood offers a plethora of health benefits.

Studies suggest that turmeric has some powerful benefits not only for the body but for the brain, too. Many of these benefits typically come from curcumin – the main active ingredient of turmeric. It's said that this powerful spice or superspice can aid in almost everything and no wonder it’s been consumed for centuries.

Top health benefits of turmeric

The health benefits of turmeric come from curcumin.(Photo via Pexels/Karl Solano)

While there are several benefits of turmeric, here we have listed ten of the best ones that are worth knowing. Read on to find out:

#1 Amazing anti-inflammatory properties

Turmeric is good for inflammation, and studies also show its possible effect as a powerful anti-inflammatory compound.

Turmeric combats free radicals and restores body damage while reducing chronic inflammation. That prevents various health conditions, including heart disease and cancer.

#2 Packed with antioxidants

The health benefits of turmeric also include its antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help fight substances that damage the cells and DNA and keep the body healthy and away from diseases.

Studies have also shown that turmeric promotes the body’s antioxidant enzymes and keeps free radicals at bay.

#3 May help prevent cancer

Several studies suggest that curcumin serves as a very effective ingredient in cancer treatment.

It's found to be incredibly beneficial in preventing cancer growth and cancer-causing cells in the body. Turmeric is also said to be effective in reducing growth of new blood vessels in cancer tumors and spread of cancer from one organ to another.

#4 Incredible for skin

Turmeric root is beneficial for the skin. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The health benefits of turmeric root include its ability to promote skin health. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help fight against skin-damaging concerns, like blemishes, acne, hyperpigmentation and ageing when applied topically. This super spice also boosts complexion and prevents excess sebum.

#5 Works as antiseptic

Turmeric has antiseptic properties that help speed up the healing of cuts and wounds.

Studies performed on the health benefits of turmeric and curcumin have found that this beneficial ingredient contains anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that help disinfect wounds and also speed up the healing process.

#6 May work as pain reliever

Turmeric is considered a highly effective pain-relieving ingredient. It's said that supplements of turmeric can help reduce stiffness and pain, especially in people suffering from arthritis.

Studies suggest that curcumin in turmeric helps reduce pain and is just as effective as any pain killer.

#7 Improves cholesterol level

The health benefits of turmeric include its cholesterol-reducing properties. Studies have also shown that turmeric helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increases production of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body. Consumption of turmeric may also prevent the intestines from accumulating LDL.

#8 May reduce risk of heart disease

Turmeric is an excellent heart-healthy ingredient. The curcumin in turmeric helps prevent build-up of plaque in arteries and keeps the heart healthy and functioning at its best. Turmeric keeps all kinds of heart diseases and strokes at bay.

#9 Helps with depression

Curcumin works as a great ingredient in treating depression. (Photo via Pexels/Tamanna Rumee)

Studies suggest that curcumin works as a great ingredient in treating depression and is as effective as an antidepressant. I

t's also believed that curcumin boosts dopamine and serotonin in the brain, which helps improve mood and keeps you happy.

#10 Promotes healthy digestion

Among the most popular health benefits of turmeric is its ability to promote healthy digestion.

Studies show that consuming turmeric can help prevent gas and bloating and also keep bowel movements regular. However, it should be used in moderation, as there's some evidence that excessive turmeric can increase stomach acid.

Turmeric is a versatile spice that can be easily added to your regular meals. You can add it to your vegetables and rice, use it in different soups or simply use it to make turmeric tea or milk. You can even go for turmeric supplements, but consult a doctor first to learn about their effects and risks.

