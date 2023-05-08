How to speed up digestion? Effective tips to promote digestive health    

Looking for effective tips on how to speed up digestion? Well, several things can help. From changing some lifestyle habits to adding certain foods to your diet, numerous things can have an impact on your digestion and help boost your overall gut health.

Before diving into tips on how to improve digestion, let’s first know about the signs that indicate you have slow digestion.

What are the indications of slow digestion?

Several signs and symptoms indicate that you have slow and poor digestion. These include:

irregular bowel movements

bloating

gas

constipation

weight gain

heartburn

Bloating is a major cause of poor digestion. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Slow digestion can happen due to several reasons. While not consuming enough fiber is considered one of the major reasons for poor digestion, it can also happen because of the high consumption of sugary and processed foods or can be due to certain food allergies.

Nevertheless, there are several natural ways to improve digestion and maintain a healthy digestive system.

How to speed up digestion?

Here are some natural and most effective tips on how to speed up digestion:

1) Consume enough fiber

Getting enough fiber is considered one of the best ways to improve digestion. This is because soluble fiber retains water and adds bulk to the stool, whereas insoluble fiber helps the digestive tract to keep moving.

Studies have linked a high-fibre diet to a reduced risk of stomach problems, including constipation, bloating, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer as well.

Fiber-containing foods to help in digestion may include oats, barley, legumes, vegetables, and fruits. Consuming a variety of fiber-rich foods can ensure you are getting plenty of soluble as well as insoluble fiber.

2) Keep yourself hydrated

Another effective tip on how to speed up digestion is to load yourself up with water and other healthy fluids. Low water intake is a major cause of constipation, and thus, if you really want to prevent it, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Other than water, however, you can also include certain water-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet to meet your water intake. These include apples, cucumbers, oranges, strawberries, and broccoli.

How to speed up digestion? Drink water and improve digestive health. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

3) Eat whole foods

Consuming whole foods can also prevent stomach problems and keep your digestion healthy. This is because whole foods contain essential nutrients and are also less processed.

On the other hand, processed foods mostly contain artificial sweeteners, trans fats and other additives that have all been linked to increased digestive inflammation.

4) Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly is also an effective tip on how to speed up digestion. Being active and performing gentle exercises helps food move through the gut system and promotes healthy digestion.

It also enhances blood flow to the muscles and helps move food along the digestive system. Lack of physical activity may lead to constipation and bloating and further affect your entire digestive system.

5) Manage stress

Several studies have linked stress to various stomach problems, including stomach ulcers, IBS, constipation, and more. Medical experts believe that stress directly affects digestion and slows it down while also causing certain physical discomforts.

Adding some stress management techniques like deep breathing, yoga, and meditation to your everyday routine may improve not only your mental health but also your gut health.

6) Consider lifestyle changes

Considering certain lifestyle changes can also help speed up your digestion. These include quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, avoiding late-night eating, reducing your intake of processed and fatty foods, and chewing your food properly.

Adding some gut-supporting products to your diet, such as probiotics, zinc, and glutamine can also promote a healthy digestive tract.

An effective tip on how to speed up digestion is to avoid processed foods. (Photo via Pexels/Robin Stickel)

If certain digestive symptoms get severe over time or persist for long, they may be a result of an underlying medical condition such as acid reflux, celiac disease, food allergies, or diverticulitis. In cases like this, you should consult a doctor and get proper medical treatment.

