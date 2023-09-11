Healthiest foods for skin: Top 10 foods to eat for flawless skin    

Want glowing and flawless skin? If yes, the best thing you can do is to fill the plate with some healthiest foods for your skin. Indeed skin care habits like moisturizing and applying sunscreen every day are crucial for healthy skin, you shouldn’t underestimate the power of a healthy diet.

From fighting pimples to preventing signs of aging, some types of foods are loaded with essential vitamins and fats required to support supple and clear skin.

10 healthiest foods for skin

Incorporating these foods into your every diet can help bring out your natural beauty by keeping your skin at its best.

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are the healthiest foods for skin. (Image via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

Fatty fish like salmon, herring and more are some of the healthiest foods for your skin. That’s because they are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are popular for their skin-supporting properties.

Not only do omega-3 fatty acids keep the skin moisturized and supple but they also reduce inflammation and keep acne and redness away. They can protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, too.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

If you are a vegetarian, the best way to add omega-3 fatty acids to your diet is to consume flaxseeds. It consists of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) – a major type of plant-based omega-3 fatty acid.

Studies suggest that flaxseed can make skin smoother, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and prevent harmful effects of pollution and smoking as well.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with fatfty acids and zinc. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Walnuts are also considered the healthiest foods for the skin as they contain essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 and are also a good source of zinc.

While fatty acids help reduce inflammation and keep skin-damaging problems away, zinc, on the other hand, improves the skin barrier, fights bacteria, and heals wounds as well.

Studies suggest that walnuts may also contain small amounts of important antioxidants like selenium and vitamin E, both of which are known for their skin-improving properties.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene. (Image via Freepik/topntp26)

Sweet potatoes are among the healthiest vegetables that can benefit the skin in several ways. The vegetable contains a good amount of beta carotene – a type of antioxidant that keeps a variety of skin problems and health conditions away.

When consumed in the right amount, beta carotene typically works as a natural sunblock that helps protect the skin from harmful damage from sun exposure. This, as a result, helps prevent tanning, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

5. Kiwis

Kiwis are rich in vitamin C. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Kiwis are considered the healthiest foods for the skin. They are rich in vitamin C – a powerful antioxidant that keeps free radicals away and protects the skin from a variety of damage.

Several studies have also shown that regular consumption of vitamin C may prevent UV damage from harming the skin and also help with hydration and collagen production.

Other than kiwis, berries, guava, oranges, and citrus fruits are also some good sources of vitamin C.

6. Avocados

Avocados are a source of vitamins C and E. (Image via Pexels/Foodie Factor)

Avocados are another excellent and healthiest food for your skin as they contain healthy fats and are also a rich source of vitamins E and C.

They also contain antioxidants like zeaxanthin and lutein that may help promote skin texture and keep the overall skin healthy and supple. Avocados may protect the skin from harmful UV damage and prevent fine lines and wrinkles as well.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy probiotic. (Image via Freepik/chandlervid85)

Yogurt is also on the list of healthiest foods for the skin as it's loaded with protein and probiotics that help fight a variety of skin problems, including acne, psoriasis, dermatitis, and more.

Regular consumption of yogurt is also believed to improve skin hydration by offering it proper nourishment and moisturization. Other probiotic-containing foods include kombucha and kefir.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Tomatoes are another great source of vitamin C that offers skin-benefiting properties.

Other than vitamin C, tomatoes also contain essential carotenoids such as lycopene, beta carotene, and lutein, which are all known to protect the skin against skin-damaging factors like pollution, smoking, and UV rays.

9. Kale

Kale contains powerful antioxidants. (Image via Freepik/pvproductions)

Kale is loaded with vitamin A, a powerful antioxidant that helps support healthy and supple skin.

Not only does consuming kale offer skin-improving benefits, but some studies suggest that applying the vegetable topically can significantly reduce the appearance of scars, spider veins, stretch marks, and more.

10. Eggs

Eggs are considered the healthiest foods for skin. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Eggs are also considered the healthiest foods for the skin as they are rich in amino acids that help with the production of collagen. They are rich in lutein which is a popular ingredient known for its hydrating and skin-nourishing properties.

Egg whites, in particular, contain a good amount of protein that may help tighten the skin and prevent blackheads and whiteheads as well.

So, now that you know about some of the healthiest foods for the skin, add them to your diet and see how they work for you. However, if you have any kind of allergies, consult your doctor before consuming these products to prevent adverse effects.