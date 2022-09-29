Healthy Habits Pierce Brosnan aka James Bond Follows to Stay in Shape

Pierce Brosnan, aka James Bond, looks dreamy and amazing even at the age of 69.

The iconic Irish actor and film producer totally killed it with his role as James Bond in the Bond film series between 1995 to 2022. Brosnan rocked in a black tuxedo while riding a motorbike across the city as he saved the world from bad people.

The 69-year-old still has that same cool and energetic OO7 vibes going strong. He credits his health and physique to healthy habits he has been following for a long time.

How 'James Bond' Pierce Brosnan Stays in Ahape

Some of these habits are as follows:

Pierce Brosnan Keeps Himself Active by Playing Golf

To keep himself fit and active throughout the day, Brosnan likes to play golf and regularly shares pictures of himself playing the sport with his boys. In one of the pictures, he wrote:

“Sunday golf with the new #3wood. Peace be with ye all”.

James Bond Star Loves Rowing, Biking and Sculling

The actor is also a big fan of rowing, biking and sculling. In an interview with GQ, Pierce Brosnan said:

“I am right here on the water’s edge, so I ride my bike around the Lady Bird Lake of it all, and I’ve been sculling. I took up rowing, so I joined the rowing club down here. I’ve been sculling, which I absolutely adore”. It’s a beautiful pastime; rowing is. You get on a rowing machine, Drew. Get yourself a rowing machine, and do 20 minutes a day, and you are going to be fit as a fiddle”.

Brosnan Loves Painting

In an interview with People, Pierce Brosnan said that he started to paint when he was a teenager, and since then he has been into art stuff.

In another interview, the actor reminisced how art saved his life when he was on the verge of a breakdown. He said:

“Art saved my life. I managed to get a job, and I wanted to be a graphic artist. But I discovered acting three years into working at this studio and that was it, the tide turned”.

When Brosnan's first wife was struggling for her life against cancer, the actor channeled his passion for art. He recollected:

“I turned to the world of painting, and that gave me a great sense of comfort. Since then, it’s matured. I go to the studio each day even it’s just to clean the brushes or move the paints around”.

Brosnan is an Environmentalist

Apart from being one of the top actors, “The Foreigner” star has joined hands with his son, Paris, a filmmaker and environmental activist, and is working to better the environment.

The father-son duo released a PSA video titled; “Plastic is Forever. So, it’s time to get clever about managing it”. The PSA strives to create awareness about the management of plastics around the world, with the aim of putting an end to plastic pollution.

In the video, Brosnan says:

“Did you know that we breathe up to 7,000 microplastics each day? In 2020, plastic was even detected in human placentas”. Together we can make a change in how we live in the world, from now until forever”.

Pierce Brosnan will next be seen starring as Doctor Fate in the upcoming DC movie, “Black Adam”, alongside Dwayne Johnson in the titular role.

How Pierce Brosnan Got His Role in Black Adam

According to the director of Black Adam, Jaume Collet-Serra, Brosnan's raw charisma helped get him the role in the movie.

In an interview, she said:

“You need a special actor to play, basically, a legend. Dr. Fate is a very powerful being, so you need someone like Pierce who can play powerful without it being overly done. He can do it in a very subtle way. I mean, he's one of the coolest people in the world—he was James Bond! But as a person, he's magnetic, so warm with such gravitas."

Black Adam is set to hit theatres next month.

