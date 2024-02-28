If you want to keep an eye on your health and still enjoy a yummy dip, try a healthy hummus recipe.

Hummus is one of the most delicious dips. This Middle Eastern spread, produced from modest components like chickpeas, tahini, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, and garlic, entices the taste receptors.

Hummus has a simple appearance but gives a unique flavor to practically everything.

It's a thick, velvety paste that can be served with any food you want. However, if you happen to be a fitness freak, you may have a lot of doubts concerning its application.

In the West, it is frequently served as an appetiser or snack alongside crackers or vegetables.

Today, it is available worldwide as a nutritious snack, savory meal, or dip. The majority of individuals are able to consume hummus as a component of their everyday meals, but only in limited amounts.

Healthy hummus recipe

Make sure that you rinse the chickpeas thoroughly in a strainer placed in a large bowl. This is crucial to saving all of the chickpea liquid (aquafaba) so that you can return it to the blender.

One of the techniques for making the most delicious hummus is to use a lot of tahini. Smooth hummus requires an appropriate amount of high-quality tahini. A paste produced from sesame seeds, it possesses a profoundly nutty, savory flavor, which is vital in Mediterranean cuisine.

If you don't like tahini, a chickpea purée without it is nevertheless still really tasty. Simply add additional olive oil. Another alternative is to use organic, unsweetened, smooth peanut butter instead.

Adjust the quantity of lemon juice according to your liking. Add a little more for added freshness and a lemony flavor, or use less if you prefer a more subtle flavor. If you want a strong lemon flavor, add some lemon zest.

If you want to ramp up your hummus and make it a fan favorite in your household, you can play around with a few ingredients like garlic, red paprika, extra virgin olive oil, and some sea salt.

Hummus health benefits

1) Nutrient rich

Hummus provides protein and vital vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas have fibre, folate, magnesium, zinc, and iron, all good for health.

Tahini also has healthy fats, calcium, and B vitamins, improving hummus nutrition, which makes it a great addition to your life.

2) Eases the digestion process

Hummus contains nutritional fibre, which helps the digestive tract function smoothly. It softens your stools, allowing them to be released more easily.

This bacteria not only aids digestion, but it additionally avoids diseases and is an incredible supplier of Vitamin B as well.

3) Helps manage blood sugar levels

Chickpeas and other beans and pulses contain high protein. They also have resistant starch and fibre, slowing digestion.

This means a lower glycemic index, gradually releasing energy. Eating a greater number of these low GI meals helps to stabilize the level of blood sugar and can encourage blood sugar management.

4) Good for bones

Hummus, which is high in protein, is essential for building bone strength and muscle mass.

Hummus is high in magnesium, zinc, copper, calcium, and selenium, all of which help strengthen bones. Eating hummus every day for lunch is an excellent method to increase your protein intake.

5) Enhanced heart health

Hummus includes resistant starch and healthy fats and is strong in protein and fibre, making it minimal in glycemic index.

This helps to maintain blood sugar levels as well as reduce the likelihood of heart disease.

Hummus has numerous health-promoting properties due to its major ingredient, chickpeas.

Tahini, a sesame seed paste rich in unsaturated fatty acids, is also used in the delectable dip.