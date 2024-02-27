Heart attack vs panic attack: Know the difference

A heart attack and panic attack are both major health concerns. If you have experienced either of them, it's time to seek medication immediately.

Both events are serious, but they are difficult to differentiate because the symptoms are similar. To know which one it is, you need to understand the origin of the pain, duration and how worse it feels.

If you are suffering from a heart attack or panic attack, it can be because of underlying health conditions, stress and other reasons. Very often, we neglect heart pain, which can later turn into something serious like a heart attack.

Hence, it's advisable to go for full body checks twice a year to find out if something is wrong. Although the symptoms of heart attack and panic attack are the same, they are different conditions, so let's understand both before we note the differences.

What is a heart attack?

Heart attack and panic attack, which one is it? (Image by wayhomestudio on Freepik)

It happens when an artery is blocked. The coronary artery is responsible for supplying blood to the heart.

As a result of this blockage, a part of the heart doesn't get enough blood, so we experience this attack. Do not take a heart attack lightly, as it can exacerbate with time.

Symptoms of heart attack

Shortness of breath

Trouble when breathing

Dizziness

Nausea

Fatigue

Pain in the chest that is never-ending

Vomiting and many more.

What is a panic attack?

Panic attacks can make you feel mad (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

It's a sudden event that can make you feel like you’re losing your mind and going crazy, which is extremely scary.

However, there's no danger or underlying health issue that causes a panic attack, and it mostly happens because of stress, overthinking and hidden fears. These events are alarming and shocking but not life-threatening.

Nevertheless, frequent attacks can make you less confident and impact your quality of life. Medications and going to a therapist can help if you get these attacks too frequently.

Symptoms of a panic attack

Heart beating faster

Breathing issues

Choking sensation

Fear of death

Excessive sweating

Nausea and many more.

Heart attack and panic attack: The differences

Which one are you experiencing? (Image by wayhomestudio on Freepik)

A panic episode usually happens for a few minutes. The event peaks, and the person gets back to this normal self-conscious state within half an hour. Heart attacks, though, last much longer.

Heart attack is often seen in individuals who suffer from obesity, high blood pressure or smoke and drink often, but panic attacks can happen to a healthy person, who is mentally unstable or going through somethingi bothering them or has some emotional issues unaddressed. Irrespective of your physical condition, panic attacks happen.

Panic attacks happen without any physical activity or extra pressure on the heart, while a heart attack can happen because of too much pressure on the heart caused by overdoing exercises or heavy work, because of which the heart muscles don’t get ample oxygen and blood.

Heart attacks are deadly and can kill you, while a panic attack can leave you stressed and depressed.

Heart attacks happen because of bad physical health, while panic attack happens because of poor emotional well-being and a conflicting mental taste.

Fear can trigger a panic attack and heart disease, while an artery blockage can trigger a heart attack.

This is how you can differentiate the two, but if it's still difficult, go to a doctor, and get yourself checked. A heart attack is at any day much worse than a panic attack. If you’re suffering from anxiety, seek treatment, and visit your nearby therapist.

Are you suffering from a heart attack or panic attack or experiencing chest pain, headache or palpitations?

If yes, DO NOT try and self-diagnose yourself, as that's the worst form of diagnosis. Make your health a top priority, and get checked, be it mental or physical health.