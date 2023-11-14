Heavy metal toxicity in human bodies: Signs and symptoms to watch out for

Heavy metal toxicity or poisoning occurs when a human body is exposed to heavy metals. The most common metals that a body absorbs include mercury, arsenic, lead, and cadmium among others.

As a result, these metals prevent the organs from functioning and sometimes lead to life-threatening problems. This article discusses a few important things about heavy metal poisoning including its causes, symptoms and how you can get rid of it.

Heavy metal toxicity causes

Heavy metal poisoning is caused due to exposure to heavy metals. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Heavy metal poisoning is basically caused when heavy metals like lead and mercury accumulate in the body. These metals affect blood and oxygen circulation and spread rapidly from one body part to the other.

Moreover, they disrupt the functioning of the cells and tissues and as a result, causes life-threatening symptoms such as shortness of breath and more.

But how do you get exposed to heavy metals?

Your body can get exposed to heavy metals in several ways, including:

while using a thermometer

consuming metal-containing foods like fish

working in a field that’s related to metal

taking medications that contain metallic elements

handling products made from metals

Heavy metal toxicity symptoms

Stomach pain is a symptom of heavy metal poisoning. (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Signs of heavy metal toxicity can vary from one type of metal to another and may also depend on your body’s exposure. However, some general symptoms that you may experience in heavy metal toxicity may include the following:

nausea and vomiting

stomach problems like diarrhea

stomach cramps

fever and chills

difficulty breathing

weakness

tingling sensation in feet and hands

Some serious symptoms of heavy metal toxicity that can be fatal include:

memory loss

brain damage

kidney damage

liver damage

anemia

an increased risk of developing cancer

extreme difficulty breathing

In pregnant women, heavy metal poisoning may lead to a premature birth or miscarriage. Children with this exposure can have problems in their bones and joints. If you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to get your health checked.

Who is more likely to develop heavy metal toxicity?

People who eat fish are more likely to develop heavy metal poisoning. (Image via Pexels/Roger Cziwerny)

Although heavy metal poisoning can affect almost anyone at any age, you are more likely to get affected if you:

live in an area that has high water or air pollution

have a job related to metals

consume water coming from old metal pipes

take higher dosages of metal-containing medications

consume foods that are high in metal

Among all people, children are at a greater risk of developing metal toxicity as their bodies are extremely sensitive to the toxic effects of metals.

Heavy metal toxicity treatment

Doctors can prescribe certain medications. (Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

The major treatment for heavy metal poisoning mainly depends on the type and amount of metal your body is exposed to.

For mild cases, reducing your exposure to heavy metals is enough to get rid of the toxicity. This can mean eliminating metal-based foods from your diet or taking a break from your job. In some cases, your healthcare provider may give you more customized suggestions on how you can reduce your exposure, depending on your lifestyle and food choices.

For serious cases of heavy metal toxicity, your doctor may advise you to undergo chelation therapy. This therapy involves taking medications through injection or pills with the purpose of eliminating metals from the body.

Other treatment options can include:

certain medications to cure underlying causes

gastric lavage, which means pumping the abdomen

How can you reduce the risk of heavy metal poisoning?

Wear protective gears when working around metals. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

One of the best things you can do to reduce the risk of heavy metal poisoning is to minimize your exposure to heavy and toxic metals. You can do this by following the given tips:

limiting your consumption of metal-based food items such as fish

getting your water pipes cleaned regularly

wearing protective gear when working with metals

cleaning your hands before and after eating

checking the labels of food products before buying

If you are experiencing any of the above-discussed symptoms or noticing certain changes in your health, it’s best to seek medical advise from a doctor immediately as your body could be exposed to heavy metals. If left untreated, metal toxicity can become life-threatening and lead to irreversible organ damage.