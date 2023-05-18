Helen Mirren's fitness secrets: Breaking beauty rules and embracing 12-minute military workout

Helen Mirren, the iconic actress who continues to captivate audiences with her grace and confidence, recently stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival.

Not only did she make a fashion statement with her blue hair and matching gown, but she also spoke about the importance of older women breaking beauty rules. At 77, Mirren defies expectations and proves that age is no barrier to embracing one's individuality and staying fit.

In this article, we explore Helen Mirren's workout routine, particularly her love for the 12-minute military workout. Get ready to be inspired.

Embracing individuality and breaking beauty rules

Mirren at 77 (Image via Instagram/Helenmirren)

Before we delve into Helen Mirren's workout regimen, let's celebrate her fearless attitude towards beauty.

In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed her penchant for breaking beauty rules, including keeping her hair long despite societal expectations for older women to keep it shorter or tied up.

Mirren's message is clear: women should embrace their unique style and challenge conventional norms to feel confident and beautiful at any age.

Helen Mirren's 12-minute military workout routine

Mirren's military workout (Image via freepik)

Helen Mirren has been open about her commitment to staying fit and healthy. In 2014, she shared her secret to maintaining a toned physique – the 12-minute Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan from the 1950s, also known as the XBX workout.

Let's take a closer look at the exercises that comprise this efficient and time-saving workout:

1) Toe touching/ Warm-up (30 seconds)

Start by gently touching your toes, gradually increasing your flexibility and preparing your body for the workout ahead.

2) Knee raise (30 seconds)

Lift your knees one at a time towards your chest, engaging the core and strengthening the lower body.

3) Arm circling (30 seconds)

Extend your arms to the sides, and make circular motions, providing a gentle warm-up for the shoulders and upper body.

4) Partial sit-up (30 seconds)

Perform partial sit-ups, focusing on contracting the abdominal muscles. This exercise helps strengthen the core.

5) Chest and leg raise (2 minutes

Lie on your back, and alternate between raising your legs and lifting your chest off the ground. This exercise targets both the leg and chest muscles.

6) Side leg raise (1 minute)

Lie on your side, and lift your top leg as high as comfortable, targeting the outer thigh muscles. Switch sides, and repeat.

7) Push-up from a kneeling position (2 minutes)

Assume a kneeling position, and perform push-ups, focusing on the chest, arms and shoulders. Adjust the intensity according to your fitness level.

8) Leg lift (1 minute)

Lie on your back, and lift your legs off the ground, engaging the lower abdominal muscles. This exercise helps tone the abs.

9) Running and hopping (3 minutes)

Engage in light jogging or hopping in place to elevate your heart rate and boost cardiovascular endurance.

Helen Mirren's commitment to staying fit and breaking beauty rules is an inspiration to women of all ages. By embracing her individuality and following the 12-minute military workout, she exemplifies that fitness knows no age boundaries.

So, take a page from Mirren's book, and incorporate this efficient workout in your routine. Remember that fitness is a journey, so find a workout that suits your preferences

