What is Henry Cavill's Workout And Diet To Stay Super Fit?

Henry Cavill, the British actor who played Superman in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and will play the same role again in Justice League and a new standalone film, is now serving as Chief Creative Officer for MuscleTech, a globally recognized brand of sports supplements. In an interview with CelebWell, he reveals all his secrets to staying fit—from grueling workouts and a regimented diet to his go-to trick for keeping his muscles looking as large and defined as possible while shooting.

Henry Cavill's Workout Routine

Henry, who once famously lifted a deadlift of 495 pounds, shies away from heavy lifting. Although it can be handy for some things, he says he never uses that much weight on the bench press and focuses instead on doing high reps with lower weights. His workouts are designed to pump the muscles with blood, creating micro-tears and increasing their size rather than strength.

His favorite workouts and the ones he least likes are both good leg days. He gets a lot of satisfaction out of them, and they're pretty challenging, too. When he doesn't have much energy, though, he enjoys shoulder and arm days more because it's easier to get in and get out quickly.

Henry Cavill revealed that he is trying to take better care of his body by adding more cardio workouts to his routine. Henry admits that he can be a bit lazy when it comes to working out, but he does try to work in at least 30 minutes of cardio each day. Recently, he has also been using interval sprints as part of his morning workout routine.

When Henry Cavill is getting ready to shoot a scene or go in front of the camera, he trains and works out in a specific way. He uses bands, dumbbells, and weights to build muscle, making his muscles look as big as possible. After he trains, he keeps working out throughout the day. This can be exhausting, but it is worth it for him because when he looks at his best onscreen, it gives him confidence.

Henry Cavill's Diet

Henry splits his meals into five a day. He supplements his diet with protein shakes, vitamins and minerals. For breakfast, he eats oatmeal, eggs and steak. At lunch, he had steak and brown rice. Dinner is usually steak and sweet potatoes. At night before bed, he drinks just protein and water to avoid muscle breakdown while sleeping.

Henry says he cheats on his diet just once a week. His favorite cheat meal depends on the week and where he is in the world. When he's in the UK, one of his go-to meals is fish and chips, while when he's in Italy, it's pizza.

Henry aims for eight hours of sleep each night, but sometimes this goal is impossible to achieve. Sometimes he gets six hours instead. A lack of sleep can affect your mood, how you react to others, how well you can focus on tasks and how much food you eat. When you're tired, your hunger hormones become unbalanced, increasing your appetite for carbs like bagels and muffins.

Wrapping Up

It is clear that Henry Cavill’s workouts have a strong focus on those exercises that work together to improve power and agility. If you want to look like him, give the same types of workouts a try. But whether you take Cavill’s lead or that of another fitness guru, don’t forget to eat healthy foods so you can fuel your body properly.

