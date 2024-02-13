Here are 10 ylang-ylang essential oil benefits

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits make it a must-have in your home. The oil is known for its dreamy and floral notes and hence used in perfumes and beauty products.

It is derived from the star-shaped yellow ylang-ylang flower, by the process of steam distillation. There are five varieties of this magical product available.

This is one of the best massage products and is also used in aromatherapy. Using this product can lead to healing and overall wellness. In case, you are using this for the first time, you need to understand how to use this oil properly.

Minimizing the side effects can help you enjoy the potential ylang-ylang essential oil benefits. Let us now dive into the top 10 ylang-ylang essential oil benefits.

10 ylang-ylang essential oil benefits

1. Comforting Effect

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits: Helps you to calm down (Image by Shashi Chaturvedula/Unsplash)

This oil has anti-depressant properties. It has been shown to reduce heart rate and blood pressure. Its relaxing effect has been shown to boost mood and eliminate depression in people. The super special fragrance can also boost your state of mind.

2. For aromatherapy

Used for aromatherapy (Image by Jopeel Quimpo/Unsplash)

Doing aromatherapy with ylang-ylang oil can have a magical healing effect on you. If you are suffering from fatigue, tiredness, pain, and discomfort, this oil can make you feel active. Candles are also used which are infused with this oil.

3. Boosting brain health

Brain health improves significantly (Image by Josh Riemer/Unsplash)

Among the many ylang-ylang essential oil benefits, boosting brain health is a major one. This oil heals the nerves and removes stress from them. It can improve blood flow and makes the Central Nervous System function better.

4. Reduces PMS pain

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits: Massage can reduce PMS pain (Image by Benjamin Wedemeyer/Unsplash)

PMS often comes with stomach pain, cramps, back pain, and discomfort in the abdomen. Applying this oil and gently rubbing it on the back and the stomach can help to get relief. Women can use this oil during or after their periods, to lessen the pain. The fragrance also has a positive effect on their mood.

5. Reduces inflammation

Using this oil reduces pain and inflammation (Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

This oil can regulate sebum production. Because of uncontrolled sebum, we get to see acne, rashes, and inflamed skin. Using this oil can treat the underlying infection which causes redness and inflammation and thereby can help to achieve glowy and shiny skin as a result of reduced inflammation.

6. Reduces Ageing

Reduces premature aging (Image by Malin K/Unsplash)

Premature is a common cause these days and we see wrinkled and dry skin. Using this oil can make a significant change. This oil has anti-oxidant properties. This can fight the free radicals and stop the skin aging before time.

7. Libido booster

Makes you a PRO in the bedroom (Image by Dicson/Unsplash)

This oil has a beautiful scent, which many couples can enjoy for their intimacy. It can boost libido and heightens your sense to touch. It boosts your drive and improves intimacy.

8. Skin and hair health is improved

Better skin and hair quality (Image by Freestocks/Unsplash)

This oil can be used both on your skin and hair. For hair, it can boost hair growth, remove dandruff, and can be good for the scalp. For the skin, it can regulate excess oil production, as we discussed earlier. This helps to have smooth and clear skin.

9. Relief against insomnia

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits: Relief against insomnia (Image by Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash)

Do you suffer from insomnia (the inability to sleep at night)? In case you are a night owl and have not found your remedy yet, this this oil can be a solution. Its calming effect can relax your brain and sooth you into a more resting position for you to sleep.

10. Reduces microbial growth

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits: Effective on cuts and bruises (Image by Brook Anderson/Unsplash)

Ylang-ylang oil has an antiseptic effect. When we get cuts or bruises, we are encouraged to take tetanus in the next 24 hours or else it can cause septic. Using this oil can prevent any microbial growth by killing the virus or bacteria. It can cleanse and sterilize the affected part and can heal it faster because of its healing properties.

Ylang-ylang essential oil benefits are so many as we have seen already. You can bathe, inhale, or massage with this oil. It is a multipurpose product and is gaining popularity globally. The smell of this oil lasts for a long time. Top perfume brands like Chanel and Tomford use this oil in their signature perfumes and products.