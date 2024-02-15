Here are 7 healthy dessert choices

A healthy meal is not complete without a healthy dessert. Like they say, all is well that ends well. Our daily meals deserve a happy ending too. We often crave something sweet like ice cream or cheesecake for dessert and end up consuming more calories.

It is very important to choose a healthy dessert because of this. There are so many options the internet will give you to choose from or to make. Before you consume any pre-packed dessert always check the label to see how much of what you are consuming.

Prioritize your health over your dessert. Avoid too much syrup or cream on your dessert and switch to fruits or healthy juices to avoid unwanted calories just for some taste.

7 Healthy Dessert Options

1. Dark chocolate

A bite or two of dark chocolate is a healthy dessert option (Image by Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash)

Dark chocolate contains less sugar compared to most milk chocolates. They are also rich in flavanols which can lower heart disease. Having a bar of dark chocolate in moderation is the key even while having it for dessert.

2. Breakfast cookies

Breakfast cookies are a healthy dessert option as they are rich in fiber (Image by Vyshnavi Bisani/Unsplash)

Breakfast cookies are dairy-free and low in sugar and calories. If you just want something sweet when you are already full after a very heavy meal, then you can go for breakfast cookies. These cookies have fiber in them and can also help aid digestion.

3. Homemade mango ice cream

Home-made mango icecream is a treat for the taste buds (Image by Prchi Palwe/Unsplash)

Homemade mango ice cream is made with fresh mangoes, cream, and sugar and is a very healthy alternative compared to ice creams we buy from the supermarkets. There are no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. It is also a very easy-to-make ice cream. With summer coming learn the recipe and enjoy mango in many ways at home.

4. Fresh fruit salad

A bowl of fruits after a full meal (Image by Klara Fulinova/Unsplash)

A fresh salad with strawberries, bananas, some chia seeds, blueberries, and fruits of your choice topped with your favorite yogurt can be your next treat to yourself. After a heavy meal or a long day, we do not get time to eat fruits. So having them as dessert is a healthy choice. If you want you can also have frozen fruit salad for a unique taste.

5. Low-fat Greek Yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy dessert alternative (Image by Sara Cervera/Unsplash)

Low-fat Greek yogurt is gaining popularity and is a very common dessert today. You can have 1-2 cups of low-fat greek yogurt daily. This is a healthy option and has potential health benefits. It is very good for the gut. It helps boost metabolism, lose weight, lower blood pressure, and many more. It is high in protein and rich in vitamin B12 as well.

6. A healthy dessert smoothie

Smoothie is a healthy dessert (Image by Denis Tuksar/Unsplash)

A dessert smoothie is a good choice after a meal. You can use fruit of your choice to add taste to the smoothie. You can add milk or water. A smoothie is packed with health benefits and nutrients and drinking it can make us feel fuller for long periods. It will also improve our skin and prevent dehydration along with a lot of other benefits.

7. Avocado Brownies

Try avocado brownies or toast and avocado (Image by Rachel Lees/Unsplash)

They come with a lot of fiber and nutrients and are gluten-free. Having them as part of your dessert can be a great choice. These brownies use avocado instead of oil or butter and are a safer choice for the heart.

Desserts are what complete a full meal. When we eat at home or go out to dine we are always excited to end our meals with something sweet. But if you are looking to be healthy, do not try and make dessert a part of your diet. Although a healthy dessert is the last stage of every meal and you might remember a specific meal by the dessert you had that day/night it is not absolutely necessary. However, if you do not want to skip dessert, try the seven healthy dessert choices given above.