Here is everything you need to know about the 4-2-1 method workout

The 4-2-1 method workout is a fitness routine. The 4-2-1 in the name refers to 3 days of strength training, 2 days of cardio, and 1 day of mobility. If you want to lose weight fast and get rid of excess body fat, this fitness method may be best for you. Many trainers and fitness professionals all over have been raving about the 4-2-1 method to lose body fat.

With just dumbbells and a thirty-minute workout a day, individuals have reported extreme progress in their strengths and overall physique. Many individuals have shared their success stories, claiming that this 4-2-1 method workout has transformed their bodies. Does the 4-2-1 workout method really work out? Let us find out together.

The 4-2-1 method workout combo

The concept of this method is very simple and you do four days of strength training, two days of cardio, and one day solely of mobility. The four-day strength training of the 4-2-1 method helps you maintain and shape muscle mass- mainly if you are dieting to lose weight and want to avoid loss of too much muscle.

Adding more muscle to your structure also boosts your resting metabolism, further helping in your fat-loss efforts. The first four days are for building muscle mainly. The two-day cardio is helpful for general fitness as well as burning more calories and finally, the one-day mobility helps in injury prevention and recovery, especially if you are following the full workout program and working out a full six days per week.

Diet during the 421 method workout

It is important to eat the right meal while doing the 421 method workout if you are looking long-term to look and feel great. The most important is to stay hydrated during the workout. Eating protein-rich foods, with a good amount of carbohydrates and stocked with healthy fats is important. Replenish your body with a lot of electrolytes, like a bottle of Gatorade or any other sports drink of your choice before this workout every day.

Start your workout with oatmeal, a pre-workout, a protein bar, or fruits. These will give you more energy during the workout. Other than food, proper sleep and rest are equally important for muscle recovery and repair. Sleeping will also develop fatigue caused by the 4-2-1 workout method or any other workout that is more or less intense.

Dos and Don'ts of this workout method

It is important to understand that while following the 4-2-1 method workout, it's crucial to be very consistent and regular and also to follow a thorough plan. Randomly picking exercises from social media platforms may not yield the desired results, instead, it is recommended to work with a structured program designed by a professional.

If you want to start with this workout method, hire a trainer or enroll in an online program to learn the correct method. There are different tempos for lifts while doing this workout and not knowing the right way can make this workout inefficient. Doing it the wrong way can also cause injuries, muscle damage, and ligament tear. Also as discussed earlier, eating the right food and proper sleep is an important part of this regime.

If you are someone who wants to start their fitness regime today, then the 4-2-1 method workout is for you. It is similar to the 3-2-1 method of weight loss. The 4-2-1 method workout is a combo workout and targets all the muscles of the body. It strengthens your body, and increases your cardiovascular endurance, and also your flexibility. If you are ready to get in the best shape of your life, start doing the 4-2-1 method workout today.