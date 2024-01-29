Here is everything you need to know about hangover nausea

If you are someone who parties very often and likes drinking and going to clubs, it is likely that you have been a victim of hangover nausea. Hangover nausea is a common after-effect of drinking. When you drink, your body processes alcohol. While processing the whiskey or the vodka that you may have consumed, one of the byproducts that is released by the body is acetaldehyde. This byproduct causes a hangover, which is generally followed by nausea.

When we drink, our body tends to calm down and we feel happy. However, when the alcohol wears off, our body needs time to readjust and rehabilitate. Because of dehydration and less fluid and carbohydrates in the body, one may feel nauseous, irritated, and sick. This condition usually gets cured in a day, although proper rest, hydration, and diet are needed for better and faster healing.

How to prevent hangover nausea?

Say no to alcohol (Image by Kelsey Chance/Unsplash)

To prevent hangover nausea, one must know how to stop a hangover, as hangover nausea is caused by a hangover. A hangover is caused by excess consumption of alcohol. Alcohol irritates the stomach and triggers certain negative and unnecessary hormones that can cause unusual fatigue, irritation, and nausea.

Therefore, if you want to get rid of nausea caused by a hangover, say no to drinks or drink in a limit and hydrate yourself after that.

Alternately, switching to a mocktail or a non-alcoholic drink can be a far better choice to stop getting future nausea from a hangover.

What can help with hangover nausea?

Good sleep can cure this nausea (image by Vladislav Muslakov/Unsplash)

There are a few methods to help you get rid of nausea caused by a hangover.

Eating a good amount of carbs after a long night of drinking.

Drinking alcoholic beverages that are darker in color like rum or whiskey and avoiding vodka or gin can help reduce the chances of a hangover and prevent nausea.

Drinking black coffee or tea.

Drinking a lot of water to avoid dehydration.

Take proper rest the day after drinking.

Take an antacid and a pain reliever if necessary.

How to get rid of hangover nausea quickly?

Healthy carbs can help to cure this condition(Image by Brooke Lark/Unsplash)

Nausea resulting from a hangover can be very irritating, discomforting, and annoying. Therefore, getting rid of it very quickly is very important. However, unfortunately, there are no actual cures for this problem.

There are treatments to ease the symptoms while you wait for the hangover to heal itself. Meanwhile, to get rid of it fast, you can drink water and rehydrate yourself as drinking alcohol boosts urination, and the fluid the body loses after a night of drinking should be replaced by more water in the morning.

Alcohol is dehydrating and inflammatory and getting rid of this kind of nausea quickly is only possible with electrolytes, anti-inflammatory medicines, and a good amount of healthy carbs.

The best cure for hangover nausea

WATER is the best cure (Image by Manu Schwendener/Unsplash)

The best cure for hangover nausea is saying a complete no to all kinds of alcohol. However, if you are already suffering from this, then the best cure for you is water, water, and lots of water.

A bottle or two of Gatorade can also help ease the symptoms. Taking any kind of antacid can also help you feel better if you are feeling nauseous after a party or a couple of drinks on the weekend.

Who does not like to party or have fun? However, avoiding or limiting alcohol can be fun too. Next time you go to drink, drink responsibly and slowly. Do not mix your drinks or drink in a hurry. Remind yourself to drink a glass of water after a drink or two and eat while you drink. This can prevent future hangovers and nausea.