Here is everything you need to know about neutral grip dumbbell press

The neutral grip dumbbell press is a muscle-boosting exercise. We all know that adults are wooed by great-toned muscles. However, achieving that look takes pain, patience, time, and sweat.

The all-time go-to exercise to build strong muscles is the bench press – which helps tone your chest, shoulders, and triceps. But many lifters believe that they face excessive pain such as in the shoulders, while doing the traditional barbell bench press.

Even if your shoulders can handle the suggested method of a barbell, it may not be a good bet for isolating your pecs and triceps and minimizing shoulder recruitment. If you want to maximize its effect on your chest and triceps while letting your shoulders relax, the neutral grip dumbbell press is a worthy alternative to the bench press.

What is a neutral grip dumbbell press?

The dumbbell can be used for a varity of muscle-building exercises. (Image by bristekjegor/Freepik)

If you ask a gym goer what a neutral grip dumbbell press is they will call it a free-weight exercise that primarily focuses on the chest. It also targets the forearms, middle back, and triceps.

The only equipment that you need is a pair of dumbbells and a flat bench. Learning the proper form is easy with the step-by-step neutral grip-dumbbell bench press instructions.

How to do a neutral grip dumbbell press

How to do this exercise form? (Image by Alora Griffiths/Unsplash)

Start by taking a pair of dumbbells and lie down faceup on a flat bench. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your shoulder blades retracted.

Step two starts when you hold the dumbbells over your chest with your arms bent and palms facing each other maintaining a neutral grip. The position of the dumbbell should be directly above your chest and arms fully extended. This is the starting position.

In step three you begin the exercise by inhaling and slowly lowering the dumbbells down to the side of your chest, keeping your elbows at about a 45-degree angle to your body, pause, then exhale while pushing the weight back up contracting your chest and muscles. Be sure to keep your elbows tucked in when lowering the weight down.

For step four, repeat to a desired number of times and then carefully lower the dumbbells to your sides or use your knees to assist in dropping them, safely to the ground.

Neutral grip dumbbell press benefits

Makes the chest super strong (Image by Alora Griffiths/Unsplash)

There are several ways you can benefit from this exercise. It helps in building a strong chest while relieving your shoulders from excessive pain. Neutral grip dumbbell press requires more muscular control than barbells hence, enhances kinaesthetic awareness. This exercise allows joint safety and enables the joints to move freely and naturally within their range of motion.

The neutral grip can help lead to greater triceps engagement compared to the standard grip. This exercise is perfect for an at-home exerciser with limited space.

Muscles worked

Do this exercise form to get a good physique (Image by John Fornander/Unsplash)

1:Pectorals- your pecs which are your chest muscles are used the most during this exercise. turning your palms towards each other minimizes stress on your shoulder, which means more load on your chest and triceps.

2:Triceps- Neutral grip dumbbell press uses your triceps to extend your elbows and support your chest. Most pressing exercises involve your triceps, but taking a neutral grip, allows you to target them even more to build your lockout strength without stressing your shoulders.

3:Anterior shoulders- many use this exercise to minimize shoulder involvement, however, your anterior delts are to some extent still involved. They help in stabilizing the lift and assist in overall motion.

Overall, the neutral grip dumbbell press is the best alternative to the bench press to maintain shoulder health. Whether you are a strength sports athlete or a regular gym goer, it's recommended to add this exercise to your workout as it helps target the chest and triceps and the results are worth seeing.