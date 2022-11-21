You can build a perfect chest with just a pair of dumbbells. Seems impossible, doesn't it?

Before we delve into the perfect dumbbell workout routine for your pecs, let’s examine the anatomy of the pectoral muscles. A well-developed chest has the following prominent parts:

Pectoralis Major

This is the largest chest muscle, which is divided into three parts: the clavicular head, the sternal head, and the abdominal head.

The clavicular head is the upper part of the pectoralis major, which runs from your clavicle across the top of your chest and attaches to the humerus. This region contributes to the upper chest, and if fully developed, can make your upper body look massive.

The sternal head is larger than the clavicular head and originates at your sternum to run across the chest and insert at the humerus. This area contributes to the middle chest or "the chest line."

The abdominal head originates from your rectus sheath, travels up and across the lower portion of your chest and attaches at the humerus. When fully developed, this gives the visual "pop" to your pecs.

Pectoralis Minor

It is a small muscle group, which mainly helps in respiration. They can get tight occasionally, which can cause shoulder and bicep issues. Hence, regular foam rolling or stretching may be beneficial.

Serratus Anterior

Commonly called the "punching muscle," the serratus gives an incredibly aesthetic look when fully developed. Apart from its role in breathing, it is also essential for shoulder mobility and health.

In this article, we will examine the unique benefits of dumbbells on your chest development as well as the best exercises that would help you get there.

Benefits of Working Your Chest Muscles With Dumbbells

The main benefits of working your chest with dumbbells are listed below.

Greater pec activation: According to a study by Bret Contreras, the highest electromyography (EMG) mean activity was noticed in dumbell bench as compared with barbell benching.

Greater range of motion: This allows you to get a better stretch on your pecs, which leads to bigger gains.

Protection from injuries: Unless you are trying to press weights completely out of your comfort zone, dumbbell benching is a much better option. It puts considerably less stress on your elbow, wrist, and shoulder joints and can be performed pain-free if done with right form.

Scope for technique modification: Dumbbells allow you to play with grip placement and angles far greater than barbells do, allowing you to focus on the lagging areas of your chest. It can also be helpful for people struggling with shoulder pain at specific angles.

5 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Build Big Pecs

1. Dumbbell Bench Press (Incline/Flat/Decline)

The dumbbell bench press is arguably the most effective dumbbell exercise for the development of massive pecs. It is a simple exercise that can be performed on the floor as well as on a flat, incline, or decline bench.

Instructions:

Use your thighs to kick the weight up while lying down on the bench.

Hold the dumbbells with a pronated grip with your thumbs facing each other.

Make sure your chest is held high, and your scapulas are set in place, similar to a barbell bench press.

Avoid excessive arching of the lower back. Keep your lower body stable and your set your glutes firmly on the bench.

Lower the weight slowly controlling the eccentric part of the movement.

Touch the dumbells slightly against your chest keeping your elbows tucked.

Explode upward to complete one rep.

Aim to stay within the 6–15 rep range for maximal hypertrophy.

2. Neutral Grip Dumbbell Bench Press

This is a shoulder-friendly version of the dumbbell bench press. The only difference is a change in the grip—rotate your hands inward to make a neutral grip, with your palms facing each other. This small tweak will take the pressure off your shoulders and put more stress on the chest and triceps. The neutral grip dumbbell press is commonly used by powerlifters to build lockout strength and by bodybuilders to develop their inner chest. They are also the ideal exercise for trainees siffering from anterior shoulder pain or discomfort.

3. Dumbbell Flyes

This exercise allows for an intense loaded stretch at the bottom of the movement, and was popularized by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Pumping Iron. Flyes are a finisher exercise, meaning heavy loads are unnecessary. However, it is advisable for lifters with shoulder issues to stay away from this movement.

Instructions:

Lie down on the bench and raise your dumbbells making sure your palms face each other.

Your arms should be in line with your shoulders, and maintain a slight bend in your elbows.

Lower the arms to your side in a wide arc focusing on stretching your chest.

The stretch should not be painful. If your shoulders feel uncomfortable, try the exercise with smaller weight.

Hold the stretch for 1 second, and retrace your arcing path back to the initial position.

Rinse and repeat.

4. Dumbbell Pullovers (Targeting the Chest)

This is a classic, time-tested exercise that is sometimes referred to as the upper body squat. Pullovers hit every muscle in the upper body and can modified to focus on the lats or the chest.

Instructions:

Lie down on a bench. Hold the dumbbell (start off with a lighter one) over your chest with your fingers interlocked in a diamond shape.

Your head should be slightly hanging off the edge.

The pullover can be modified to hit the chest by focusing on keeping your elbows and arms as straight as possible.

Lower the weight as much as you can. You will feel a clear stretch on your chest msucles.

Bring the weight back up, and flex your chest at the top of the movement.

Stay within the 8–15 rep range for the best results.

5. Dumbbell Squeeze Press

This is yet another variation of the dumbbell bench press. It is an amazing exercise to build the pectoralis major and adds mass to your entire chest.

Instructions:

Set up as you would for an ordinary dumbbell bench press.

Pick up the dumbbells with your palms facing each other.

Squeeze the dumbbells together, imagining there is something between them that you cannot let go.

Slowly bring the dumbbells all the way down to your pecs. Hold the contracted position for a second before exploding back up.

Takeaway

You can surely build a massive chest with dumbbells alone. You can supplement them with barbell and bodyweight chest exercises to increase functionality and strength.

