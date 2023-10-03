Here's what airway clearance therapy can do for you

Airway clearance therapy is like a helping hand for those with breathing problems, ensuring they can breathe easily by getting rid of sticky mucus in their lungs. Imagine having a condition like cystic fibrosis or COPD where your lungs are always filled with this thick mucus; this therapy is their lifeline.

Think of these therapies as a special mix of techniques and tools that gently shake and move the mucus, guiding it out. These include gentle chest massages, tapping, vibrations, and even some clever devices that use pressure to help the process. It's all about making it easier for someone to clear their throat or, in some cases, to gently suction out the mucus.

The process of airway clearance therapy

Easy breathing after Airway Clearance Therapy (Image via Getty Images/d3sign)

Assessment: Before beginning airway clearance therapy, a compassionate healthcare professional carefully evaluates a patient's breathing patterns, mucus situation, and how well they can clear it on their own. This thoughtful check helps choose the best techniques tailored for them.

Positioning: Getting in the right position makes all the difference. Whether sitting upright, lying flat, or adopting a specific posture, the aim is to help mucus find its way out from different lung corners.

Manual Techniques: Techniques like chest physiotherapy, percussion, and vibration are like a gentle nudge for the lungs. With soothing taps and vibrations on the chest and back, these methods help to free trapped mucus.

Postural Drainage: Sometimes, it's about letting gravity do the work. Depending on where the mucus is sitting, a patient might lean a certain way or tilt their head, guiding the mucus towards bigger airways where it can be cleared.

Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Devices: These are a bit like resistance training for the lungs. By making it slightly tougher to breathe out, PEP devices keep the airways open and make sure mucus doesn't get stuck.

Easy breathing after ACT (Image via Getty Images/d3sign)

Mechanical Devices: For those who need a bit more assistance, there are devices like the chest wall oscillation vests or specific ventilators. They gently shake things up with high-frequency vibrations, helping mucus move along.

Breathing Exercises: Taking deep breaths and using special techniques like huffing can be essential tools in this therapy. It's like guiding the mucus out with each exhale.

Regular Schedule: Most patients have a set routine for their therapy. They might spend 20-30 minutes or more each day, depending on their needs, focusing on clearing their lungs.

Here's what Airway Clearance Therapy does for you

Improved Lung Function: Think of airway clearance therapy as giving your lungs a spring cleaning. By sweeping away mucus and obstructions, it opens up pathways, making breathing smoother. This means more oxygen gets in, making every breath more refreshing and boosting overall lung performance.

Easy breathing after ACT (Image via Getty Images/Nitat Termmee)

Reduced Risk of Infections: Just like cleaning our homes reduces the chance of unwanted pests, clearing out mucus minimizes the risk of unwanted lung infections. ACT acts like a protective shield, keeping nasty bugs like pneumonia and bronchitis at bay.

Prevention of Lung Damage: Conditions like cystic fibrosis can be tough on the lungs over the long haul. But with airway clearance therapy, it's like putting a pause button on that wear and tear, ensuring the lungs stay healthier for longer.

Symptom Relief: For anyone who's felt that tightness in the chest or that persistent cough, airway clearance therapy offers a sigh of relief. It's like having a trusty tool in hand that can dial down those bothersome symptoms and unexpected flare-ups.

Easy breathing after ACT (Image via Getty Images/Vadym Buinov)

Better Medication Delivery: Clear airways are like cleared roads. With the mucus traffic jam out of the way, medicines can journey more efficiently to where they're needed most in the lungs.

Now you know exactly what airway clearance therapy does for you, so when your nose is blocked for a while, do visit your doctor and ask whether you need this or not.