Here's the best way of eating eggs to get the most out of it

When it comes to eating eggs, it's not just about cracking them open and cooking. How we cook them really matters, so boiling or poaching might just be your best bet.

Don’t just stick to the egg whites – the yolk’s got a lot of the goodies, like vitamins and healthy fats. Plus, when you throw in some vegetables, you are enhancing your health game even more towards the premium side of the lot.

What is the best way of eating eggs?

Eating eggs (Image via Unsplash/Leilani Angel)

Nutrient Preservation: Boiling or poaching eggs is the best thing you can do. These methods are gentle on the nutrients, ensuring most of them stay intact. Unlike frying or scrambling, boiling and poaching don’t need extra fats. But here's a tip: avoid overcooking. Soft-boiled or slightly runny poached eggs are not just delicious. They’re also nutrient powerhouses.

Protein Quality: Eggs are a protein powerhouse, essential for muscle maintenance and repair. This holds true regardless of how you prepare them. Be it boiled, poached, scrambled, or fried, each large egg gifts you around six grams of high-quality protein. It's a versatile ingredient that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Healthy Fats: The yolk is often underrated, but it's here where the magic happens. Packed with healthy fats, essential vitamins like D, A, and E, and antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, it's a nutrient-rich center. While cholesterol concerns have led some to skip the yolk, recent studies suggest that for most people, the cholesterol in eggs doesn't adversely affect blood cholesterol levels.

Caloric Content: For those mindful of their calorie intake, the way eggs are prepared can make a significant difference. Boiled or poached eggs are lower in calories because they’re cooked without added fats, unlike their fried or scrambled counterparts. This makes them a great choice for a light yet fulfilling meal.

Eating eggs (Image via Unsplash/Melani Sosa)

Digestibility: Soft-cooked eggs are not just about taste; they are also easier on the digestive system. This is particularly beneficial for those with sensitive stomachs. Soft-boiled or eggs with a runny yolk are more digestible than fully cooked, hard-boiled eggs.

Avoiding Health Risks: Fully cooking eggs is a straightforward way to reduce the risk of Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning. This is especially important for vulnerable groups like pregnant women, children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Though the risk of Salmonella is relatively low, it's better to be safe.

Adding Nutrients: Pairing eggs with a variety of vegetables in dishes like omelets or frittatas is not just tasty – it’s a nutritional win. The combination enhances your intake of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Including whole grains or a side of fruit can transform your egg dish into a nutrient-dense meal that fuels your body.

Allergy Considerations: For those with egg allergies, avoiding eggs is a must. Fortunately, there are numerous egg substitutes available in the market that can be used in various recipes, allowing you to enjoy similar dishes without the allergens.

Eating eggs (Image via Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee)

Ethical and Environmental Considerations: Opting for eating eggs from free-range or organically-fed chickens is a choice that benefits not just your health but also animal welfare and the environment. These eggs often have a better nutritional profile, including higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health.

In conclusion, the way of eating eggs matters a lot. From boiling and poaching to scrambling and frying, each method offers its own set of benefits, making eggs a fantastic ingredient to include in a balanced diet.