Here's how dolphin planks strengthen your core

Dolphin planks are an effective way to boost your core strength. When you settle into this exercise, you are working multiple core muscles. This includes the front-facing rectus abdominis, the deep-set transverse abdominis that are key for stability, and the obliques that line your sides.

Imagine yourself maintaining a straight alignment from your head all the way to your feet, using just your forearms for support. It seems straightforward, right? But this basic form is what challenges and engages your core muscles most intensely.

To add a bit more zest to the exercise, try lifting your hips to form an inverted V. This movement particularly amps up the engagement in your abs and lower back. With regular practice, you're paving the way for a stronger, more resilient core.

Performing dolphin planks

Dolphin Plank (Image via Getty Images/brankokosteski)

Start by getting into a forearm plank position. Once you're in the forearm plank position, follow these steps to transition into the dolphin plank:

Engage your core muscles to maintain a straight line from head to heels. Gently lift your hips upward by pressing your forearms and elbows into the ground. As you lift your hips, your body will create an inverted V shape, resembling a dolphin's pose. Hold the dolphin plank position for your desired duration. Beginners might start with 15–30 seconds and gradually increase the time as they build strength. Keep your neck relaxed and maintain steady breathing throughout the exercise. To release the pose, lower your hips back down to the forearm.

Which muscles do dolphin planks target?

Dolphin Plank (Image via Getty Images/Fizkez)

Core Muscles

Rectus Abdominis: The front abdominal muscles that help in flexing the spine.

Transverse abdominis: The deep core muscles are responsible for stability and supporting your spine.

Obliques: The muscles on the sides of your waist, which aid in twisting and lateral movements.

Shoulders and Upper Back

Deltoids: The shoulder muscles are engaged to help stabilize your body in the forearm plank position.

Trapezius: The upper back muscles play a role in supporting your posture during the exercise.

Lower Back

Erector Spinae: These muscles along the lower spine help maintain the alignment of your back as you hold the plank position.

Legs and Glute

Dolphin Plank (Image via Getty Images/brankokosteski)

Quadriceps: The front thigh muscles are engaged to keep your legs straight.

Gluteus Maximus: The large muscles of the buttocks contribute to hip stability.

Hamstrings and Calves: These muscles are also involved to some extent as they help maintain leg alignment.

Benefits of performing dolphin planks

Core Strength: Dive into dolphin planks, and you'll be giving your entire core a workout. This means a firmer foundation, and that leads to better balance and a more poised posture.

Improved Posture: With regular dolphin planks, you're giving your core the strength it needs to stand tall and avoid that dreaded slouch.

Enhanced Stability: Think of dolphin planks as a balancing act. Holding that straight line from your head down to your toes isn't just a physical challenge; it's a promise of better stability in your daily life.

Back Health: Anyone who's had a backache knows the importance of a strong spine. Dolphin planks get those back muscles working, especially those along the lower spine, offering some much-needed support.

Dolphin Plank (Image via Getty Images/brankokosteski)

Flexibility: It's a subtle stretch. As you sink into the dolphin plank, you'll find areas like your shoulders and hamstrings stretching out, making you more limber over time.

Overall Functional Fitness: A strong core is like your body's support system, helping in everything from lifting to walking confidently. Dolphin planks aid in your daily physical requirements.

Mental Benefits: Beyond the physical, there's a quiet mindfulness to dolphin planks. Breathing deeply and holding the pose, you'll find a moment of calm, melting away stress.

Now that you know how to perform the dolphin plank, it will be pretty easy for you to use it to strengthen your core. Just try not to overdo it and stay cautious about your back.