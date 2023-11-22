Here’s why you should eat ginger in winter

If you're in the market for a supplement to help sneeze less, ginger in winters can help you breathe more easily during the cold months

Ginger's diverse range of health benefits is unrivaled by most plants. In fact, Ayurveda considers ginger to be a wonder plant.

According to the ancient branch of Indian medicine, consuming ginger regularly can improve both physical and mental health.

As the season is changing from summer to winter, it's important to start thinking about keeping your respiratory system in great health.

Why you should be eating ginger in winter

1) Ginger in winter is a very useful herb

helps with cold and flu (Image via Unsplash/Dean David)

Ginger is a very useful herb in winters. It can be eaten raw, cooked or dried and used in cooking and baking.

Ginger has many health benefits as well. It helps fight colds, coughs, flu and even heartburn if you drink ginger tea regularly. The best part about this delicious root is that it's available year-round.

2) It is beneficial for the respiratory system

Can also decongest your chest (image via Unsplash/Calgary Araz)

Ginger in winter is an effective home remedy for cold and cough. It can also be used to relieve from sore throat.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which help you overcome the symptoms of cold like headache, body ache etc.

Ginger is a natural decongestant and can be taken in tea form or by adding ginger powder in warm water. Taking it regularly will help you get rid of cold faster than usual.

3) Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties

Anti-inflammatory in nature (Image via Unsplash/Julia topp)

Ginger is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce pain and swelling in the body and can be used as a natural remedy for some common health problems like colds and headaches.

Ginger has been shown to be effective against heart disease, cancer, respiratory infections and diabetes by reducing cholesterol level in the body.

4) It can help you overcome cold and cough

Having ginger tea is helpful (Image via Unsplash/Dominik Martin)

Ginger is a great remedy for colds and coughs. It helps in reducing inflammation, which is one of the main causes of both these illnesses.

Ginger can be used in various ways:

Ginger tea - Boil some water; add some slices of ginger into it and let it steep for five minutes before drinking it warm or at room temperature. You can also add honey if you want it to taste better!

Cooked with other spices - When cooking your food (especially soups), add about one teaspoon each of cumin seeds and coriander powder along with some chopped garlic cloves to give them an extra kick. That will make sure that nothing gets stuck in your throat during winter season because all those spices help open up your sinuses too! The combination also tastes great so no need to worry about eating bland food when using these ingredients together

5) It can be used to cure stomach ache and nausea caused due to indigestion

Ginger in winters - Helps with digestive issue as well (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachdev)

Ginger is a very useful herb in winter. It can help you overcome cold and cough, as well as stomach ache caused due to indigestion.

Ginger tea is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which helps reduce joint pain associated with arthritis or rheumatism.

If you are looking for some spice in your life, ginger in winters is the perfect option. It not only adds flavor to your food but also helps you stay healthy in winter.