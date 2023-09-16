Here's what happens when you pop upper back

Quite a lot of things happen when you pop upper back as it can make you feel incredibly relaxed by giving your body a little respite. Imagine your upper back is like a tight rubber band, and when it pops, the tension is finally released.

When you hear that satisfying crack or pop, it's actually gas escaping from between your vertebrae. This release can bring instant relief, making you feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

This allows you to move freely and flexibly, say goodbye to annoying muscle tightness, and can even alleviate mild back pain for you. Plus, it improves blood flow and can help reduce inflammation. But a word of caution: popping should be done correctly and not overdone.

What happens when you pop upper back?

Pop upper back (Image via Getty Images)

You know that satisfying pop you sometimes get in your upper back? It's like a tiny relief to your spine, so here's what's really going on:

Picture your back as a bunch of joints, and in those joints, there's this fluid that keeps things moving smoothly, kind of like oil in an engine. Over time, tension, bad posture, or just regular wear and tear can make an imbalance in the fluid with gas - think carbonation in a soda.

Now, when you twist, arch, or move your back just right, you change the pressure inside those joints. It's like shaking up that soda bottle. Suddenly, those fizzy gas bubbles in the joint fluid go pop, and you hear that cracking sound.

What you're feeling is a release of pressure, and it can be super satisfying. It temporarily eases tension and can make you feel less stiff. But remember to not go overboard with it, or you might end up developing some other issues. So as a word of advice, if you're concerned or dealing with chronic discomfort, it's wise to chat with a healthcare pro or a chiropractor for some expert consultation.

Are there any potential side effects of it?

Pop upper back (Image via Getty Images)

Wonky Joints: If you get too enthusiastic with the popping, it's like giving your joints an unstable rollercoaster ride. Repeated or forceful popping might make your joints less reliable over time.

Muscle Mayhem: Popping can put extra stress on the muscles and ligaments around your upper back. Imagine them going completely insane which can lead to soreness or even a little injury.

Nerve Nuisance: Sometimes, if you're not careful, popping can squeeze nearby nerves. That's like switching off your arm or shoulder which might make you feel a tingling sensation or numbness.

Pop upper back (Image via Getty Images)

Popping Addiction: Yes, it's a thing. Some folks start to depend on popping for quick relief. But if you don't address the root issue, it's like using a Band-Aid to cover a bigger problem.

Proper Knowledge: And let's not forget the risk of worsening the situation. Trying to pop your back without knowing how can lead to something worse, especially if you use too much force.

Precautions to keep in mind

1. Warm-Up: Think of it like a mini pre-game for your back. Warm up those muscles and joints with gentle stretches or a short walk. It's like giving your body a friendly heads-up.

2. Be a Gentle Giant: Avoid sudden, forceful movements and start with gentle stretches or exercises to coax those joints into relaxing.

3. Technique Matters: If you're not sure how to do it right, it's like trying to cook a new recipe without instructions. Seek guidance from a pro or trusted source for proper techniques.

Pop upper back (Image via Getty Images)

4. Don't Overdo the Pop: Just like eating your favorite dessert, enjoy it in moderation. Don't make popping a daily habit so save it for when you really need relief.

Now that you know how to pop upper back properly, the next time would be quite swift and easy for you to pull off. Try not to overdo it and consult a professional if anything happens.