Here’s How Sleeping On Your Stomach Can Harm You

Sleeping on your stomach can be pretty comfortable, but sometimes, it can also turn out to be distressing. Keeping aside the comfort factor, it can actually cause distress to your body, which might result in certain dangerous outcomes that you definitely won't like to endure.

It's often favored as a cozy, familiar position you sometimes crave, akin to curling up into a human pretzel. In fact, it can feel really comfortable for some folks, almost like a warm embrace from your bed.

However, here's the thing—it's not all rainbows and unicorns. Sleeping on your stomach can be a bit of a troublemaker. It might give your neck and back a tough time, leaving you waking up with those cricks or a dull ache.

Is Sleeping On Your Stomach Dangerous?

Sleeping on your stomach (Image via Getty Images)

So, snoozing on your belly is like a double-edged sword. Like life itself, it's a mix of good and not-so-good stuff, all depending on your unique body and how you feel about it. Let's break it down:

The Downsides

Neck and Spine Blues: You see, going face-first into your pillow can put real stress on your neck and back. Over time, this can lead to nagging neck pain, stiffness, and even some long-term spinal problems. Ouch!

Tummy Pressure: Your belly-down position can also push down on your insides, and your chest might not appreciate it. Breathing might feel like a chore, and you could end up feeling generally uncomfortable.

Skin Tales: Oh, and let's not forget about your face. All that cuddling with your pillow can lead to wrinkles and skin issues over the years. This could also be the reason why your beauty sleep is showing no results for you.

Sleep Interruptions: Staying in this position can be a bit of a balancing act, leading to waking up more frequently at night. Staying comfy isn't always easy.

Sleeping on your stomach (Image via Getty Images)

The Upsides

Silent Nights: For some lucky folks, stomach sleeping is like a magic spell for snoring. It can make the snores vanish and even help with that annoying sleep apnea.

Pure Comfort: Hey, if you find it cozy, why not? Some people just naturally drift off better in this position.

Reflux Relief: It's like a superhero move against acid reflux and heartburn. Gravity keeps stomach contents from coming back up.

Sleep Paralysis Shield: If you're one of those who wrestle with sleep paralysis, this position might be your trusty shield. It can reduce the chances of it happening.

How Does Sleeping On Your Stomach Harm You?

Sleeping on your stomach (Image via Getty Images)

Organ Pressure: Picture your belly as a playground seesaw, pressing down on your insides, including your chest and tummy. Breathing can feel like a workout, and discomfort might be your nighttime companion.

Wrinkles and Skin Damage: Have you ever pressed your face against a wrinkled-up pillow? It's like that, but on your skin, night after night, when you sleep in this position. Over time, it can contribute to wrinkles and skin issues, making you look older before your time.

Sleep Rollercoaster: Staying in the stomach sleeping position is like trying to balance on a wobbly tightrope. You might find yourself shifting and turning more often throughout the night, leading to frequent wake-ups and a disrupted sleep pattern.

Lower Back Tension: Sleeping on your stomach can stress on your lower back, creating a curve in your spine. This can lead to lower back pain and discomfort, making mornings less enjoyable.

Sleeping on your stomach (Image via Getty Images)

Breathing Battle: Breathing deeply and comfortably can become a struggle in this position, as it might restrict your airway. Snoring can become your nighttime soundtrack, and for some, it could even worsen sleep apnea symptoms.

Numbness and Tingling: The pressure on certain nerves while stomach sleeping could make your arms and hands feel like they're falling asleep, causing those annoying numbness and tingling sensations.

Now that you have figured out whether sleeping on your stomach is good for you or the not, try to be mindful about your sleeping positions from the next time to get a good night's sleep.