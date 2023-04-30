Tingling in Hands: 8 Major Causes You Must Know About

Tingling in hands or feet can occur due to several reasons, and although it may feel unpleasant, it’s usually not a cause for concern. However, persistent tingling can be a sign of an underlying condition and might require medical attention.

A tingling feeling may sometimes also be described as a burning or prickling sensation, or it can be called pins and needles in the hands. Apart from tingling in your hands, you may also experience hand numbness, numb fingertips, weakness around your hands, or even pain in or around your feet and hands. You may experience numbness in your hands while sleeping as well.

Numbness in hands can occur while sleeping. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

What Are the Major Causes of Tingling in Hands?

There are numerous reasons why you may experience a tingling sensation in your hands and feet, most of which are temporary and go away on their own. Some causes, on the other hand, are serious and require proper treatment.

Below we’ve listed some of the most potent causes of why you might face tingling in your hands and feet.

1. Pinched nerve

Pinched nerves are one of the most common causes of tingling in hands. It can happen as a result of an injury and can lead to symptoms like swelling, pain, and limited mobility.

Some of the best treatments to get rid of pinched nerves can include rest, physical therapy, and medication. Surgery can also be opted for if other treatments don’t provide relief.

2. Diabetes

People with diabetes are more likely to experience pins and needles in their hands. High blood sugar can potentially damage the nerves and cause hand numbness or tingly sensations in the hands and feet.

Diabetes can cause other symptoms as well, including feeling extremely thirsty, frequent urination, and breath smelling different. If you have diabetes and experience tinging in hands often, it is best to consult a doctor to get it treated as soon as possible. If left untreated, your condition can keep getting worse.

High blood sugar can cause pins and needles in hands. (Photo via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

3. Vitamin deficiency

Vitamin deficiencies are also a major cause of why you experience tingling in hands. Deficiencies can be treated by consuming a more nutritious and healthy diet or by taking certain dietary supplements.

Deficiency of vitamin B12, E, B6, and B1 are common deficiencies that may cause a tingling sensation in the hands and feet and may give rise to other symptoms as well such as fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, enlarged liver, gut problems, nausea, and more.

4. Repetitive strain injury

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) occurs due to performing repetitive activities for too long, which causes tingling in the hands. Although it’s considered a work-related limb disorder, it can also occur due to poor posture and affect not just the wrists, but can also cause problems to the neck, elbows, shoulders, and forearms. Major symptoms of repetitive strain injuries can include tenderness, pain, stiffness, cramps, weakness, and more.

5. Nerve damage

Nerve damage, also called peripheral neuropathy, can also cause tingling in hands. Peripheral neuropathy is the damage caused to the nerves outside the spinal cord and brain. It can occur from injuries, trauma, and other metabolic problems such as diabetes.

6. Carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome, which is caused by the compression of the median nerve in the wrist, can possibly cause pins and needles in the hands. The compressed nerve can lead to numbness of the fingers and palms and cause tingling.

Carpal tunnel syndrome can lead to tingling in hands. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

7. Autoimmune diseases

Certain autoimmune diseases may be responsible for causing tingling in hands. These may include celiac disease, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

8. Medications

Certain medications can cause tingling in the feet and hands as a result of side effects. Most medications that are used to treat seizures, high blood pressure, cancer, and heart problems can lead to the feeling of pins and needles in the hands and feet.

Other possible causes may include infections, multiple sclerosis, excessive alcohol consumption, pregnancy, anxiety, kidney failure, and certain genetic disorders. Sometimes, tingling in hands can also be a sign of a serious health concern like a stroke or heart attack.

If you are experiencing numbness or pins and needles in your hands along with symptoms such as slurred speech, paralysis, confusion, and dizziness, seek medical attention immediately.

